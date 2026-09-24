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Peller Takes Break From Streaming As He and His Wife, Jarvis, Relocate to Canada
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Peller Takes Break From Streaming As He and His Wife, Jarvis, Relocate to Canada

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • Peller announced in a trending Instagram post that he and Jarvis have relocated to Canada for schooling
  • Peller indicated the move would take him off streaming for a while, telling fans he may return 'maybe next year'
  • The relocation has sparked speculation online, with many followers linking the move to Jarvis's reported pregnancy

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Nigerian content creator Peller has announced that he and his partner Jarvis have left Nigeria and relocated to Canada, citing academic pursuits as the reason for their move.

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Nigerian creator Peller announces a break from streaming as he and his wife, Jarvis, relocate to Canada. Image credit: UGC
Source: Facebook

Peller broke the news through a trending Instagram post, writing in his signature all-caps style:

“We don relocate from Nigeria bye bye we’re going to school in Canada! Canada, here we come, Peller.”

The announcement quickly spread across social media, drawing thousands of reactions from his followers, popularly known as his "flowers."

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Peller announces taking a break from streaming

In the same post, Peller acknowledged that the move to Canada would require him to step back from his streaming activities for a considerable period.

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He told fans to expect his return only around next year, suggesting the academic commitment is serious.

The timing of the relocation has not gone unnoticed. Many of Peller's followers have connected the move to reports that Jarvis is expecting a baby, with widespread speculation that the couple may be hoping to have their child born on Canadian soil.

Neither Peller nor Jarvis addressed the pregnancy rumours directly in the post.

The YouTube post below has a video of Peller announcing their relocation to Canada.

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The Instagram post below has a video of Peller and Jarvis packing fr their relocation to Canada.

The news drew a flurry of comments from followers, with reactions ranging from warm well-wishes to playful jabs.

deathtakenobribe said:

"Safe delivery."

Cardnal Jokovic wrote:

"You're coming to the school to graduate!"

Oni Niyi Joshua commented:

"Dem wan go give birth for Canada."

amoksybabe wrote:

"That chicken indomie is not allowed in Canada."

princemarlex noted:

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"Change my phone before u go, Peller 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌."
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Peller gifts a groundnut seller ₦1 million on livestream, but her muted reaction sparks debate online. Image credit: Peller.
Source: Twitter

Peller gifts groundnut seller ₦1m on livestream

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian content creator Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, stirred debate online after handing a groundnut seller and her daughter the sum of ₦1 million during a livestream on Monday, August 31, 2026.

Peller has built a reputation for spontaneous acts of generosity that regularly go viral.

He previously handed a homeless woman in Lagos ₦500,000 along with groceries, gave a market worker ₦500,000 after testing his willingness to help, and sent ₦2 million to a childhood friend struggling financially.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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