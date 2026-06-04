Nigerian content creators Peller and Javis have caught attention after their proposal video surfaced on the internet

The romantic moment saw the streamer go on one knee, posing the big question to Javis, who also accepted outright

The controversial video has sparked massive debate on social media, with some claiming the scene was a publicity stunt

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The two popular Nigerian streamers, Peller and Javis, have turned heads online with a proposal video.

Peller and Javis set the internet ablaze as a viral proposal video trend online. Image credit: Peller, @ghhyper

Source: Facebook

In the video, TikToker Peller, who was in a navy green shirt and a pair of trousers, was seen going down on one knee, brought out a ring in a white case and asked his girlfriend, Javis, the big question.

Javis, who flaunted her beauty in a beautiful dress, looked surprised as he accepted the proposal.

The content placed the ring on hr finger, and they both shared a passionate 'kiss'. The decoration and the atmosphere were just on point. The proposal took place during the duo's visit to Ghana.

The moment was shared across social media platforms, attracting reactions from fans and followers. Many people have commented on the video, with some congratulating the couple, while others claimed the moment was a publicity stunt.

The Instagram video of Peller's proposal to Javis is below:

Reactions to Peller and Javis' proposal moment

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Peller and Javis' proposal video when viral.

Ameyaw122 wrote:

"TikTok wedding loading 😍 ? Congrats to them."

Yaa Asantewaa wrote:

"This is one of the 1% case where this union will last forever. I wish them a very loving union."

Kwaku wrote:

"Publicity stunt every day."

Abena Ruth wrote:

"Social media does people good, and others harm 😢😢😍 congratulations to them 🎉."

Lion wrote:

"The rain signifies God's blessings. God has blessed their union 🙌."

Sunami wrote:

"Sorry, but I doubt this union will last a long time 😂."

Peller is heartbroken by Jarvis' claims about their relationship in a video after their breakup. Photo source: @peller

Source: Instagram

Jarvis confirms Peller breakup

Meanwhile, during her TikTok live session in December 2025, Jarvis confirmed claims that her relationship with Peller had ended. She stated that Peller lacks emotional control and claimed he is unreceptive to correction, noting that no one has properly guided him in this area.

While she defended Peller's character, calling him a man with a good attitude and lovely personality, Jarvis explained that their relationship was 'over for now.'

"Yes, he cannot control his emotions... that is the problem. There are people that break up, not because they hate each other, but because they want to understand things," she said.

Watch the X video of Peller in the hospital after his reported breakup with Javis below:

Regina Van-Helvert announces wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Anita Akuffo's colleague at TV3, Regina Van Helvert, caused a social media stir after announcing her upcoming marriage to her husband, Dr Chris Ackah.

The Media General star, the co-host of TV3's Ladies Circle, shared a video on April 22, 2026, showing her with her fiancé and confirming their impending wedding.

Fans of the presenter could not contain their joy as they flooded the internet to congratulate her, with some sharing heartfelt messages.

Source: YEN.com.gh