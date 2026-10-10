Nollywood actor Harry B Anyanwu praised President John Dramani Mahama while filming a cross-border movie in Ghana led by Kumawood star LilWin

The veteran Nigerian actor urged other African leaders to follow Mahama's example, making the remarks on his 67th birthday on set

The production has drawn major Nollywood names including Patience Ozokwor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Mike Ezuruonye, and Zubby Michael to Ghana

Veteran Nollywood actor and musician Harry B Anyanwu has described President John Dramani Mahama as the best head of state on the African continent, delivering the endorsement while on location in Ghana for a major film shoot.

Harry B. Anyanwu says President John Mahama is the best political figure in Africa. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Facebook

The remarks came during the production of *A Journey to Africa*, a cross-border movie project spearheaded by Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as LilWin.

The occasion also marked Harry B's 67th birthday, which the cast and crew celebrated on set, with LilWin presenting the Nollywood star with stacks of US dollar bills to the delight of those present.

Harry B's praise for President Mahama

Moved by Ghana's governance and the warmth shown to visiting Nigerian stars, Harry B spoke directly to the camera about his admiration for the country's leadership.

"Ghana, your president is the best in Africa; Mahama is the best in Africa. He's doing what other presidents are supposed to do. Let them copy him. The man is too much!" he declared.

His comments followed a disclosure by LilWin that the production had initially planned to take the Nigerian cast members to Jubilee House for a courtesy visit with President Mahama.

Filming obligations in Nzulezu, however, forced a postponement of the visit, which has since been rescheduled to coincide with the film's official premiere in Accra.

Nollywood stars descend on Ghana

The production has attracted a roster of prominent Nollywood figures to Ghana, including Patience Ozokwor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Mike Ezuruonye, and Zubby Michael.

Their presence underscores the growing collaboration between the Ghanaian and Nigerian film industries, with *A Journey to Africa* positioned as a flagship project in that growing relationship.

The production's cross-border nature reflects expanding cultural exchange between West Africa's two dominant film markets, bringing Kumawood and Nollywood talent together under a shared creative vision.

Lil Win surprises Nigerian actor on his birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Lil Win surprising veteran Nollywood actor Harry B Anyanwu with dollars on his 67th birthday while filming A Journey to Africa in Ghana.

The celebration unfolded in front of the cast and crew, with Harry B dancing after receiving the gift.

The film features several prominent Nollywood actors and is set in Nzulezu, a historic stilt village.

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Source: YEN.com.gh