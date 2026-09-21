Ghanaian journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu visited the BBC studios during his stay in London

The Citi FM and Channel One TV broadcaster met Ghanaian media personality Akwasi Sarpong

Sanda tried presenting the UK weather and jokingly asked whether he had qualified for the role

Ghanaian broadcast journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu has entertained social media users after sharing moments from his visit to the BBC studios in London.

Citi TV’s Umaru Sanda displays his weather-presenting skills at the BBC. Image credit: Umaru Sanda

Source: Instagram

The Citi FM and Channel One TV journalist was captured standing before a large weather map and pointing to different parts of the United Kingdom as though he were delivering a live forecast.

In a post shared on X on Monday, September 21, 2026, Sanda explained that he visited the international broadcaster to greet Ghanaian media personality Akwasi Sarpong, whom he warmly described as his big brother.

He wrote:

“I stopped by the BBC to say hello to a big brother, Akwasi Sarpong. PS: I’d be joining their Weather Desk soon, see my attempt in the last slide. I’ve qualified, innit?”

Umaru Sanda tests new role

The final video in his post showed the respected journalist testing his presenting skills in front of a map displaying London, Glasgow, Edinburgh and several other UK cities.

Dressed casually in a black top with an identification card around his neck, Sanda smiled and confidently gestured across the screen while attempting to explain the weather conditions.

Although he is widely known for interviewing prominent personalities and discussing serious national issues, the broadcaster appeared comfortable trying something different from his regular work.

His remark about joining the Weather Desk appeared humorous, as neither Sanda nor the BBC announced an official appointment.

The visit nevertheless offered his followers a glimpse behind the scenes of the renowned broadcasting organisation.

Journalist meets Akwasi Sarpong

Sanda also shared photographs from his time with Akwasi Sarpong inside the BBC building. The two broadcasters appeared cheerful as they spent time together at the facility.

The post attracted warm reactions from social media users, with many praising Sanda’s confidence and encouraging him to pursue opportunities beyond Ghana.

Check out his X post below:

Others joined the joke and said his performance was good enough for the Weather Desk.

Popularly known as the Cowboy Journalist, Umaru Sanda has built a strong reputation through his news anchoring and current-affairs interviews.

His amusing weather presentation showed a lighter side of his personality and gave his followers a memorable moment from his London visit.

Bismark Owusu Bempah Ayala leaves Multimedia Group

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Bismark Owusu Bempah Ayala's resignation from Nhyira FM, marking the end of an eight-year journey with Multimedia Group Limited.

His heartfelt departure reflected not just a career change but a legacy of loyalty and dedication that resonated deeply with fans and colleagues alike.

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Source: YEN.com.gh