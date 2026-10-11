President John Dramani Mahama poked fun at Local Government Minister Mahama Ayariga during his Bono Regional Thank You Tour on Saturday, September 10, 2026

Ayariga had bragged about picking up Twi since marrying Sunyani West MP Millicent Yeboah Amankwah, describing himself as a 'class one' Twi student

The President then turned his attention to Roads Minister Kwame Governs Agbodza, issuing him a playful challenge of his own

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President John Dramani Mahama turned a political engagement into a moment of laughter when he teased his local government minister over an unexpected language lesson happening at home.

President Mahama talks about Sunyani West MP Millicent Yeboah Amankwah and Local Government Minister Mahama Ayariga's relationship. Photo credit: @ghanaweb.

Source: Instagram

President Mahama teases Ayariga over Twi fluency

The light-hearted exchange took place during Mahama's two-day Bono Regional Thank You Tour on Saturday, September 10, 2026, when the President publicly ribbed Mahama Ayariga, the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, about his growing fluency in Twi.

Ayariga's "bed classroom" draws presidential laughter

The moment was sparked after Ayariga had already set the tone himself. Speaking before the President took the floor, the minister admitted he had been challenged to address the crowd in Twi and took the opportunity to boast, good-naturedly, about his progress since marrying Millicent Yeboah Amankwah, the Member of Parliament for Sunyani West.

"I married a woman from Bono and I have now started Twi lessons. I'm now in class one. My big brother started learning Twi long ago; now he is at the master's level. I'm only in primary school. And I would speak my primary school Twi and I know you would understand me," Ayariga said.

When Mahama rose to speak, he was quick to take the joke further. Crediting the minister for his attempt at Twi, the president cheekily attributed the improvement to his new wife's teaching methods.

"If I'm to score the proficiency of the people who spoke Twi here today, then I have to say that my brother Ayariga has done a bit well. As he said, the wife he married recently, the daughter of Bono, he has turned her into a teacher in bed," Mahama said, breaking into laughter before adding, "Just as he said, he is learning the language, little by little."

Mahama Ayariga and his wife, Millicent Yeboah Amankwah, at an event. Photo credit: @millicentyeboah.

Source: Facebook

Agbodza gets his own challenge

The President did not stop with Ayariga. He cast his gaze towards the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, and offered him a straightforward prescription for mastering Twi.

"We are left with Roads Minister Agbodza; if you marry a woman from Bono, you would speak Twi," Mahama joked.

The remarks drew warm responses from the crowd and underscored the relaxed atmosphere of the regional tour, where the President used humour to connect with his audience while celebrating the bonds between different ethnic communities in Ghana.

The X video is below:

Nigerian actor praises President Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted facts about Nollywood actor Harry B. Anyanwu’s praise for Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama while filming A Journey to Africa with Kumawood star LilWin.

The endorsement came as the cast celebrated Anyanwu’s 67th birthday on set, where LilWin surprised him with stacks of US dollar bills.

A planned cast visit to Jubilee House was postponed because of filming commitments in Nzulezu and is expected to take place around the film’s Accra premiere.

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Source: YEN.com.gh