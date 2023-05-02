Ghanaian broadcaster Gifty Anti has responded to rumours about her marriage and detailed that she is not moved by the stories around here

She said that she had been a victim to these rumours on several occasions because the persons behind it are threatened by her

She added that she was not bothered because she gets these attacks from her critics every time she launches a new book

Ghanaian broadcast journalist Oheneyere Gifty Anti said she is not bothered about the rumours regarding her marriage and wild-spreading claims that she had sacked her husband from her house.

Gifty Anti and her husband Photo credit: @oheneyere_gifty_anti

Source: Instagram

Gifty Anti denies rumours about sacking her husband from her house

The celebrated broadcast journalist, who has shown love for her family and entertained Ghanaians on some occasions, responded to claims that her marriage was failing and had sacked her husband, Nana Ansah Kwao IV, Chief of Akwamu Adumasa, from her house.

During her interview on Joy Prime's Prime Morning show, the ace journalist disclosed that she had noticed that each time she launches a new book which mostly empowers women, she gets people coming at her with wild attacks and false claims, but she is not bothered about them anymore.

The interviewer asked about the rumours concerning her marriage saying:

I was called to ask you, Did you sack your husband from your house? And did you cry when you heard those rumours?

Gifty Anti answered with laughter, saying:

Should I call him for you? We have decided to address the issue at the appropriate time, but we are not going to talk about it now. When i heard the news, i was disappointed, i was hurt

She added that when she began promoting her new book, "When Strong Women Cry", she became a target of these rumour-spreading persons who attack her and her family in an attempt to dent her image. The media personality added that she had now realised that she is a target, but she knows that it's best to stay focused.

See Gifty Anti's interview below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Gifty Anti's interview

Some Ghanaians opined differently to the interview and her response. Others suspected that she could not respond well because she was hiding something while others felt she needed some peace of mind away from all the questions

nanaserwaayiadom commented:

To me she answered the question indirectly and all she’s trying say is “ they r mere rumors “

jozzy_fragrance_ commented:

Whether you confirm or not I know for sure someone closer to you or even paparazzi will spil everything out oneday...s3 y33hw3 mo

korkor_the_commentor commented:

Hmmm I guess we should all rest on this matter and allow Aunty Gifty to have peace of mind...

Source: YEN.com.gh