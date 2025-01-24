Van Vicker celebrated his wife Ajoa Vicker on her 48th birthday, taking to social media to pen a heartfelt message to the love of his life

In an Instagram post, the actor shared how much he admired his beautiful wife and dropped a photo of her in addition to the eulogy

In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians dropped birthday wishes in celebration of the beautiful lady and expressed their admiration for Van Vicker's sweet words

Ghanaian actor Van Vicker celebrated his wife, Adjoa Vicker, on her 48th birthday with a touching post on Instagram. He shared a heartfelt message expressing his love and admiration for her, accompanied by a photo of the celebrant.

In the post, Van Vicker highlighted how much he cherished his wife, mentioning that this marks the 30th birthday they have celebrated together. His tribute drew attention from fans, who flooded the comments with birthday wishes and praised the couple’s strong bond. In the post, he wrote:

"Happy birthday, Baby. This is the 30th birthday I am sharing with you. Amazing, isn't it? We pray for long life and more importantly a happy one full of all the things you wish for. I wish I could grant them all. I would if I could. Looking fwd to getting old with you. I love you. Happy birthday."

Adjoa Vicker and Van Vicker’s relationship dates back to their secondary school days. The two dated for 10 years before getting married on October 16, 2003. Last year, they celebrated their 21st anniversary.

The couple has three children: Vj Van Vicker, J’dyl Vicker, and J-ian Vicker. They are often admired for their enduring love and strong family values.

Van Vicker’s birthday message to his wife was met with admiration, as many praised his romantic gesture and commitment to their relationship. Fans also celebrated Adjoa’s special day, sending well-wishes and compliments on her beauty.

Ghanaians celebrate Van Vicker and wife

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

annieprudence15 said:

"Happy birthday to your incredible and beautiful wife @iam_vanvicker.😍"

sheilakenneth895 wrote:

"Happy birthday 🎂 to your amazing beautiful wife and mother of your beautiful children age gracefully 🙏 to his wife young god father."

mwenenantaha said:

"Happy birthday beautiful madame Bobo's @iam_vanvicker lololulooooo."

princesshelenmusifiwa commented;

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday 🎂 to her and congratulations 🥳 on her birthday."

ajurawalo said:

"Happy birthday to your amazing wife, continue to grow in God's awesome grace.❤️"

lissa7587 commented:

"I know it doesn't concern you but my neighbor is married she married her ex yesterday."

godliver_gordian said:

"Happiest Birthday wifi (sister in law)."

