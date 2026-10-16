A video of late Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings’ mansion has resurfaced on social media, days after his family confirmed his passing in an emotional statement

The page that shared the video reflected on the singer’s journey, while details of what he said when he completed the house have also resurfaced

Many social media users expressed sadness in the comments section, with one noting how quickly the singer achieved what takes other popular artistes many years

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A video of late Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings’ huge mansion has resurfaced on social media following his passing.

A video of late gospel singer Toluwanisings’ mansion resurfaces online, days after his family confirms his passing. Photo source: Omo Jesu TV, Toluwanisings.

Source: Facebook

The singer, born Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, passed in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026, according to his family.

His family confirmed the sad news in a statement on his Instagram page hours after rumours had spread online. Known for songs such as Kos’Oluwa Laye and A Very Big God, he led the Toluwani Gospel Music Ministry (TOGOMM).

The minister was married with two children. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.

Toluwanisings’ mansion video resurfaces after his passing

On Thursday, October 15, 2026, a Facebook page called Omo Jesu TV shared a video of the singer’s mansion.

In the caption, the page reflected on how the singer had struggled and prayed to build a better life, only to pass when he was close to enjoying the fruits of his labour.

Describing it as a painful irony of life, the page said nobody knows tomorrow. “Rest well, Brother Tolu.

Your departure is a painful reminder that life is more fragile than we think,” the post read. Praying for his family, friends and colleagues, the page asked God to comfort them.

The Facebook video of Toluwanisings’ mansion, in which the late gospel singer’s home is shown, is below.

Toluwanisings on building his house in 2025

Back in January 2025, the singer announced the completion of the house in a series of Instagram posts.

“To God only be the glory, for the great things he’s done for my family and I... This is the Lord’s doing, and it’s so marvellous in our sight,” he wrote.

He said God showed his family ease from the beginning of the project to the end. According to him, he initially did not want to share the news but felt led to encourage anyone whose future seemed blurry.

Gospel singer Tope Alabi was among the colleagues who congratulated him at the time.

Nigerians react to Toluwanisings’ mansion video

Many social media users expressed sadness as they reflected on the singer’s achievements and sudden passing. Yen.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Olumide Ajetunmobi said:

“Life is so cruel. Be humble and never think you’re better than anyone else, for dust you are and unto dust you shall return. Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter. Go and read Ecclesiastes 12:13-14.”

Olaitan Ojo said:

“I can’t believe you are gone forever, Bayo. I slept crying, imagining your life and death, and now I’m waking up to continue. I never knew how loving you were until your death was announced.”

Oluwaseun Olayinka Oke said:

“See mercy. What takes some popular artistes 10 to 15 years, God did it for him within five years. R.I.P.”

Betiku Mayowa said:

“Hmmm, life is so deep. I swear, when God understands everything.”

Toluwanisings’ PA recounts his final moments

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh disclosed that Toluwanisings’ personal assistant, Babadunni, recounted the singer’s final moments.

Speaking in a Nigerian local dialect, he said the singer was healthy before he suddenly slumped. According to him, Toluwanisings was rushed to several hospitals in Ibadan, but they rejected him.

He claimed one of the hospitals said its doctors were on strike. Many social media users argued that basic CPR could have saved the singer’s life.

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Source: YEN.com.gh