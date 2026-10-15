The personal assistant of late Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings has recounted the events that led to the minister’s passing in a video shared on Instagram

He explained what happened after the singer suddenly slumped and shared a claim about the hospitals the team visited while trying to get him help

Many social media users expressed sadness over the account, while some shared their views on what could have been done to save the gospel singer

The personal assistant of late Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings has recounted the singer’s final moments before his passing.

Toluwanisings’ personal assistant, Babadunni, recounts the gospel singer’s final moments and the hospitals they visited in Ibadan. Photo source: Linda Ikeji Blog (Instagram)/Toluwanisings (Facebook).

Source: UGC

News of the minister’s passing broke on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, after hours of rumours on social media.

His family later confirmed in a statement on his Instagram page that he passed in the early hours of that day.

Born Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, he led the Toluwani Gospel Music Ministry (TOGOMM) and was known for songs such as Kos’Oluwa Laye and A Very Big God.

The singer was married with two children. In their statement, the family asked the public to pray for his wife and loved ones and said funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

Toluwanisings’ PA on singer’s final moments

Speaking in a Nigerian local dialect in a video shared by Linda Ikeji Blog on Instagram, the singer’s personal assistant, Babadunni, said Toluwanisings was healthy before he suddenly slumped.

According to him, the gospel singer was rushed to several hospitals in Ibadan, but they rejected him.

He claimed one of the hospitals told them its doctors were on strike.

“We took him to quite a few hospitals in Ibadan, but God said it was his time. We prayed and prayed, but God said it was his time,” he said, as translated in the post.

The Instagram video of Toluwanisings’ personal assistant, Babadunni, in which he recounts the singer’s final moments, is below.

Nigerians react to Toluwanisings PA’s account

Many social media users expressed sadness over the account, with some saying basic first aid could have saved the singer. Yen.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

jaypills.olinepharmacy said:

“CPR would have gone a long way. Here in the UK, we do this training all the time because they expect all health care workers and everyone to know it. God, please.”

shirlzontv said:

“God didn’t say that, my dear. So sad this happened to him. May God console his family. May he rest in peace.”

mayusbrand said:

“Please, can anyone explain to me why Nigerian hospitals reject emergencies?”

ogbe_emmanuel_ said:

“Basic knowledge about CPR would have given this guy a chance to live.”

omorosazuwa said:

“It wasn’t his time. If CPR was performed on him, he would have still lived.”

Toluwanisings’ last Instagram post goes viral

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the singer’s last Instagram post went viral as rumours of his passing spread. Shared about three days earlier, the cheerful post praised a fellow gospel musician.

Fans flooded the comments with prayers, urging him to post proof that he was well.

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Source: YEN.com.gh