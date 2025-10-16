Van Vicker and his wife, Adjoa Vicker, celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary on Thursday, October 16, 2025

The celebrated Ghanaian actor took to Instagram to share a photo and a message to mark the marriage milestone

Many of Van Vicker's followers thronged to the comments section to celebrate the actor and his wife on their anniversary

It has been 22 years since Ghanaian actor Van Vicker and his wife, Adjoa Vicker, got married. The couple's 22nd marriage anniversary fell on Thursday, October 16, 2024.

In celebration of the anniversary, Van Vicker took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself and his wife, Adjoa, and a heartfelt message

Van Vicker and his wife 'twin' in white

The photo showed Van Vicker and his wife 'twinning' in beautiful and well-tailored white outfits.

The actor wore a white shirt with a pintex design in front. He paired it with white shorts, adding a pair of black shoes and a black crucifix necklace. His wife matched him with a white skirt and top. The two wore sunglasses.

Standing in a walkway with a background which looked exotic, Adjoa Vicker rested her left hand on her husband's shoulder and gave a little smile.

Sharing the photo, the actor indicated they were still counting the years ahead and attributed the longevity of their relationship to God.

"22yrs and counting. Na God. #stayeeasy and #Godbless #vanvicker #theyounggodfather," he said.

Below is Van Vicker's social media post:

Van Vicker and his wife, Adjoa Vicker, tied the knot on October 16, 2003. The couple dated for a decade after meeting each other during their secondary school days.

Watch a video of Van Vicker and his wife at a public event below;

They have been blessed with three children, J'dyl Vicker, J-ian Vicker, and VJ Van Vicker. The 21-year-old J'dyl is the eldest of their children, while VJ is the only boy.

Fans celebrate Van Vicker and his wife

Many celebrities and fans thronged to the comments section to celebrate Van Vicker and his wife, Adjoa, on their 22nd wedding anniversary.



Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh sighted.

iamtimakumkum said:

"Congratulations to you both. Love is indeed beautiful ❤️."

rich.aunty_irene said:

"Congrats …you know I still have the suit I wore to the wedding and luncheon…❤️💕❤️❤️❤️ Adjoa. I miss you too. And gmegme what’s up?"

sindodotayo commented:

"Many more amazing year to celebrate together insha Allah 🤲."

annygodswill commented:

"Congratulations my fave. I wish you more grace for the journey."

gracewomasky commented:

"Wow beautiful couple congratulations."

i.am.queen.lynat said:

"You’ve been married for 22 years, yet you look 22. Indeed, this could only be God 🤏🏾🤏🏾."

