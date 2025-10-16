Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Van Vicker and Wife Twin in White as They Celebrate 22nd Wedding Anniversary, Photo Emerges
Celebrities

Van Vicker and Wife Twin in White as They Celebrate 22nd Wedding Anniversary, Photo Emerges

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
3 min read
  • Van Vicker and his wife, Adjoa Vicker, celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary on Thursday, October 16, 2025
  • The celebrated Ghanaian actor took to Instagram to share a photo and a message to mark the marriage milestone
  • Many of Van Vicker's followers thronged to the comments section to celebrate the actor and his wife on their anniversary

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

It has been 22 years since Ghanaian actor Van Vicker and his wife, Adjoa Vicker, got married. The couple's 22nd marriage anniversary fell on Thursday, October 16, 2024.

In celebration of the anniversary, Van Vicker took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself and his wife, Adjoa, and a heartfelt message

Van Vicker, Van Vicker and his wife, Adjoa Vicker, Van Vicker's Wedding anniversary, Van Vicker's wife, Celebrity Marriages in Ghana
Actor Van Vicker and his wife, Adjoa Vicker, celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary. Photo source: @iam_vanvicker
Source: Instagram

Van Vicker and his wife 'twin' in white

The photo showed Van Vicker and his wife 'twinning' in beautiful and well-tailored white outfits.

JOIN IN: Tell Us What You Think About Yen.com.gh and Unlock a Chance to Learn Copywriting for Free.

The actor wore a white shirt with a pintex design in front. He paired it with white shorts, adding a pair of black shoes and a black crucifix necklace. His wife matched him with a white skirt and top. The two wore sunglasses.

Read also

Akosua Serwaa's supporters release a special tribute song for Daddy Lumba

Standing in a walkway with a background which looked exotic, Adjoa Vicker rested her left hand on her husband's shoulder and gave a little smile.

Sharing the photo, the actor indicated they were still counting the years ahead and attributed the longevity of their relationship to God.

"22yrs and counting. Na God. #stayeeasy and #Godbless #vanvicker #theyounggodfather," he said.

Below is Van Vicker's social media post:

Van Vicker and his wife, Adjoa Vicker, tied the knot on October 16, 2003. The couple dated for a decade after meeting each other during their secondary school days.

Watch a video of Van Vicker and his wife at a public event below;

They have been blessed with three children, J'dyl Vicker, J-ian Vicker, and VJ Van Vicker. The 21-year-old J'dyl is the eldest of their children, while VJ is the only boy.

Van Vicker, J'dyl Vicker, Adjoa Vicker, Van Vicker's Family, Van Vicker's Wife, Van Vicker's Wedding, Van Vicker's Children
Actor Van Vicker poses with his wife, Adjoa Vicker, and their children in lovely family photos. Photo source: @iam_vanvicker
Source: Instagram

Fans celebrate Van Vicker and his wife

Many celebrities and fans thronged to the comments section to celebrate Van Vicker and his wife, Adjoa, on their 22nd wedding anniversary.

Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh sighted.

Read also

Papa Shee declares support for Akosua Serwaa, details recent conversation with Abusuapanin, video

iamtimakumkum said:

"Congratulations to you both. Love is indeed beautiful ❤️."

rich.aunty_irene said:

"Congrats …you know I still have the suit I wore to the wedding and luncheon…❤️💕❤️❤️❤️ Adjoa. I miss you too. And gmegme what’s up?"

sindodotayo commented:

"Many more amazing year to celebrate together insha Allah 🤲."

annygodswill commented:

"Congratulations my fave. I wish you more grace for the journey."

gracewomasky commented:

"Wow beautiful couple congratulations."

i.am.queen.lynat said:

"You’ve been married for 22 years, yet you look 22. Indeed, this could only be God 🤏🏾🤏🏾."

Van Vicker's daughter bags law degree

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported Van Vicker's daughter, J'dyl, had recently graduated with a law degree from Leicester University in the UK.

The proud father announced his beloved daughter's graduation with a beautiful photo and caption on Instagram/.

His post triggered heartwarming reactions from his colleagues and fans, many of whom joined him in congratulating her

CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot: