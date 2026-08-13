José Mourinho has detailed his falling out with former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich in a new Netflix documentary

He also disclosed he had agreed to replace Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United before changing his mind.

Frank Lampard shared a career-defining shower conversation he once had with Mourinho at Chelsea in the documentary

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José Mourinho has opened up about his fractured relationship with former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

José Mourinho opens up on his fractured relationship with former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich in a new Netflix documentary. Image credit: Telegraph/Madrid.

Source: Twitter

This came in a new three-part Netflix documentary titled "Mourinho," which premiered globally on August 11, 2026.

The series, filmed over two years, traces his career from FC Porto through Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid, featuring interviews with football figures including Sir Alex Ferguson, John Terry, and Frank Lampard.

Mourinho details revenge plan against Abramovich

In one of the documentary's scenes, Mourinho reflected openly on how his working relationship with Abramovich began to break down.

He explained how tensions grew over control of transfers during his first Chelsea spell, saying:

"Abramovich has incredible passion for football. But knows nothing about it."

He pointed specifically to being overruled on a key signing, disclosing:

"Shevchenko was on the table because of connections with the boss and with agents, but I never wanted to sign him. You know who I wanted? Eto'o."

That frustration carried into his time at Inter Milan, where he faced Chelsea in a Champions League tie he later admitted was about something far more personal than football.

He said:

"Honestly, I was playing against Roman in that day. I wasn't playing against Chelsea or the boys, I was playing against him."

Inter striker Samuel Eto'o backed that mindset, recalling the mentality inside the squad heading into the match:

"We said, 'José won't leave humiliated in this stadium. We won't allow it.'"

Inter went on to eliminate Chelsea, prompting Mourinho to reflect on the win with unmistakable satisfaction:

"That game was beauty. I go home happy, Roman goes upset. I needed revenge, because football belongs to people like me. The other ones are the intruders."

Below is a YouTube trailer of Jose Mourinho's Netflix documentary.

Lampard recalls career-defining shower talk

The documentary also revisits a defining private moment between Mourinho and Frank Lampard during his first Chelsea reign. Lampard recalled:

"Before the start of the season, I was in the shower, and José walks in and says: 'You are the best player in the world. But until you don't win titles, you can't show it.' It had one of the biggest effects on my life, that conversation in the shower."

Elsewhere in the series, Mourinho also disclosed that he had agreed to replace Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United in 2013 before abruptly changing his mind and returning to Chelsea instead.

Ferguson confirmed the account, recalling:

"He was offered a job, yes. I sat him down and explained the situation. And as far as I was concerned, he was accepting. And then within hours, it changed."

Mourinho explained the decision came down to an emotional pull toward Chelsea rather than logic, saying:

"One thing is love for football, another thing is love for a certain club. I think this is more powerful than love for football, and fundamentally, after Real Madrid, I needed to feel that I'm loved."

Mourinho makes decision on Vinicius transfer

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, José Mourinho sent Arsenal a clear message regarding a potential move for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, whose future at the Spanish club has come under scrutiny amid an ongoing contract standoff.

The comments added a fresh layer to speculation already surrounding the Brazilian star's next move.

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Source: YEN.com.gh