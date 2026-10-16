Renowned Australian electronic musician Stephen Jones died on Thursday, October 8, 2026, two days after an alleged attack outside his Alexandria studio

Jones, a key figure in experimental band Severed Heads, passed away at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital with his brother and partner by his side

A suspect was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and appeared in court on Thursday, where they were remanded without bail

Stephen Jones, a pioneering figure in Australia's experimental electronic music scene, died on Thursday, 8 October 2026, at the age of 75 following an alleged assault outside his studio in Alexandria, Sydney.

Renowned Australian musician Stephen Jones dies at 75. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Jones was reportedly attacked on Tuesday, 6 October, and was subsequently transported to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, where he passed away two days later.

A statement published on his Facebook page on Friday, 9 October, confirmed that he died peacefully, with his brother Ian and his partner Wendy at his side. Friends had also visited him in hospital before his death.

Stephen Jones' family seeks justice after arrest

The singer's family confirmed that a suspect had been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged attack.

The accused appeared in court on Thursday and was remanded in custody without bail.

In their public statement, the family appealed for the public to respect the active investigation and refrain from circulating unverified details about what took place, urging people to allow justice to run its course.

Stephen Jones' legacy

Jones first joined Severed Heads in 1982, forming a creative partnership with founding member Tom Ellard.

Together, they developed a distinctive sound that wove electronic music together with experimental visual art, producing work that pushed the boundaries of both disciplines.

Among his contributions to the group was the 1985 album City Slab Horror, as well as tracks including Dead Eyes Opened, Greater Reward and All Saints Day,

Jones was especially noted for his work developing visual technologies that brought electronic imagery into the band's live shows, cementing the fusion of music and audiovisual performance.

He departed from Severed Heads in 1992, but his creative output did not slow.

He continued working across electronic art, video production and archival research, and was recognised with a New Media Arts Fellowship from the Australia Council for the Arts.

In 2011, he authored Synthetics: Aspects of Art and Technology in Australia, 1956–1975, a scholarly work documenting the intersection of art and technology across two decades of Australian creative history.

The Facebook post announcing Stephen Jones' death is below.

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Source: YEN.com.gh