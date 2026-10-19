The voting percentages of the six Ghana's Most Beautiful 2026 finalists have emerged following the grand finale

Nana Konadu topped the displayed voting leaderboard with 37.1%, followed by Ampomaa with 27.1%

The figures represent the share of votes cast during the week shown on the leaderboard, rather than the overall final results

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Voting percentages for the six finalists in the 2026 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) have emerged, showing how viewers distributed their votes among the contestants.

How Ghanaians voted in GMB 2026: Konadu, Ampomaa and others' percentages. Image credit: TV3 Ghana

Source: UGC

The 20th anniversary edition of the popular TV3 beauty pageant concluded on Sunday, October 18, 2026, at the National Theatre in Accra, with Nana Konadu of the Bono Region emerging as the winner.

How Ghanaians voted for GMB finalists

A voting leaderboard displayed on the MG Reality platform showed Nana Konadu securing the highest share of votes at 37.1%.

Ampomaa, representing the Ashanti Region, followed in second place with 27.1%, while Sessinam of the Volta Region secured 17.0%.

Ayinbomaa, Lamiley and Tiwaa received smaller shares of the votes displayed.

The breakdown is presented below.

Position Contestant Region Vote share 1 Nana Konadu Bono 37.1% 2 Ampomaa Ashanti 27.1% 3 Sessinam Volta 17.0% 4 Ayinbomaa Upper East 7.7% 5 Lamiley Greater Accra 7.5% 6 Tiwaa Western North 3.5%

The figures show Nana Konadu enjoying a ten-percentage-point advantage over Ampomaa, while the two contestants collectively accounted for 64.2% of the votes displayed.

Ghana's Most Beautiful 2026: How Ghanaians voted for the six finalists, full percentages. Image credit: Ghana Most Beautiful

Source: UGC

However, the leaderboard specifically describes the percentages as shares of the total votes cast for the week. They should therefore not be mistaken for the contestants' final cumulative voting percentages.

Nana Konadu crowned GMB 2026 winner

Despite Ampomaa placing second on the displayed voting leaderboard, the official competition results placed Sessinam as the first runner-up, with Ampomaa finishing third.

Ayinbomaa secured fourth place, followed by Lamiley in fifth and Tiwaa in sixth.

Check the X post below:

Nana Konadu walked away with a brand-new MG ZS Deluxe Edition vehicle and GH¢200,000 in prize money after winning the anniversary edition.

The competition celebrated Ghana's cultural heritage through performances, storytelling and presentations by contestants representing different regions of the country.

TV3 evicts Boatemaa and Hemaa from GMB

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the Western North representative, Hemaa, and the Ahafo Region’s representative, Boatemaa, who were evicted from the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful competition.

Both contestants departed the stage with tears in their eyes, reflecting on their transformative journey within the pageant.

Having spent several weeks in the spotlight since the competition's launch on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at the iconic Black Star Square in Accra, these remarkable young women had showcased their beauty, talent, and cultural heritage with utmost grace.

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Source: YEN.com.gh