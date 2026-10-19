TV3 Ghana's Most Beautiful revealed that public votes account for 40% of each contestant's total score, with judges holding the remaining 60%

Six finalists competed at the National Theatre in Accra on Sunday, October 18, 2026, in the competition's 20th-anniversary edition

Nana Konadu of the Bono Region stood out during the competition, winning Star Performer of the Week and Best Model of the Night awards

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Nana Konadu of the Bono Region has been crowned Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2026 winner, but the voting system behind the competition has highlighted the important roles played by both viewers and judges in determining who claims the ultimate crown.

GMB 2026: What determines who wins the ultimate crown, unveiled as TV3 explains the voting system. Image credit: TV3

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, October 18, 2026, the official Facebook page of TV3 Ghana’s Most Beautiful reminded viewers of how their votes contribute to the final scores as the six finalists battled for the coveted title.

“Remember your votes constitute 40% of the total score. 60% goes to the Judges,” the organisers stated in the post.

This means that public votes account for 40% of a contestant’s total score, while the judges’ assessments make up the remaining 60%.

The voting system places considerable weight on the judges’ evaluations, meaning that popularity among viewers alone does not account for the entire score.

The Facebook post by TV3 GMB on the grading system is below.

What do the judges assess?

Throughout the 20th-anniversary edition, contestants participated in several challenges designed to showcase their knowledge, creativity, presentation skills and understanding of Ghanaian culture.

The competition featured performances centred on fashion, food, tourism, history, traditions and the cultural identities of the various regions.

Contestants were also expected to demonstrate eloquence and storytelling skills while presenting their regions and, during One Africa Night, exploring the cultures of other African countries.

These performances provided opportunities for the judges to assess how contestants communicated cultural knowledge and presented their assigned themes on stage.

Nana Konadu on GMB stage

Nana Konadu, for instance, earned the Star Performer of the Week award during One Africa Night after representing Côte d’Ivoire.

Her presentation explored the country’s history, tourism, food, football and cultural connections with Ghana. She also won Best Model of the Night during Fashion Night, sharing the award with Ayinboma of the Upper East Region.

The competition’s 20th-anniversary theme, GMB\@20 — Celebrating 20 Years of Culture, Grace and Legacy, also emphasised cultural expression and storytelling.

Although TV3 confirmed the 40% public-vote and 60% judges’ weighting, the detailed breakdown of the judges’ scores across the individual assessment categories has not been established in the available reports.

Ultimately, Nana Konadu emerged as the winner of GMB 2026, beating five other finalists to claim the crown at the National Theatre in Accra.

The Facebook video of Nana Konadu being crowned the winner is below.

How Ghanaians voted for the GMB finalists

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the voting shares of the six finalists in Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2026, with Nana Konadu topping the displayed leaderboard at 37.1%.

The percentages reflect votes cast during the week shown, not the final cumulative results. Despite placing second on the leaderboard, Ampomaa finished third in the official competition, while Sessinam was named first runner-up.

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Source: YEN.com.gh