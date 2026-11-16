Veteran Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa has joined Kissiedu@Law, a full-service law firm in Accra

Kissiedu@Law officially announced Clara Amoateng Benson's arrival on Instagram on Monday, November 16, 2026

The move comes two years after Maame Serwaa graduated from Knutsford University with a bachelor's degree

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Kumawood veteran Maame Serwaa has taken a significant step into the legal world, joining Kissiedu@Law as a new member of the firm.

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa joins Kissiedu@Law firm two years after graduating from Knutsford University. Photo source: @officialmaameserwaa, @kissieduatlaw

Source: Instagram

The Accra-based, full-service law firm made the announcement on Instagram on Monday, November 16, 2026, officially welcoming the actress, whose real name is Clara Amoateng Benson, to their team.

"We are delighted to have you with us," the firm wrote in the post, addressing her directly with a warm welcome.

Maame Serwaa's journey from film to Law

Kissiedu@Law firm was founded by Samuel Kissiedu, a lawyer, law lecturer, and chartered tax practitioner.

The firm's decision to bring on board one of Ghana's most recognisable faces from the Kumawood film industry has drawn attention, given Maame Serwaa's long-standing status as a beloved figure in Ghanaian entertainment.

The veteran Kumawood actress had been quietly laying the groundwork for this career pivot.

Maame Serwaa graduated from Knutsford University, a private tertiary institution located in East Legon, with a bachelor's degree in 2024, a milestone that signalled her serious ambitions beyond the film set.

Her entry into Kissiedu@Law, roughly two years on from that graduation, marks the next chapter in what has become a remarkable professional transformation.

Maame Serwaa has built her name as one of Kumawood's most prominent actresses, earning a loyal fanbase across Ghana over the course of her entertainment career.

Her decision to pursue a legal education while remaining a recognisable public figure made headlines at the time, and her arrival at a professional law firm now gives that academic journey a concrete professional outcome.

The Instagram post announcing Maame Serwaa's move to Kissiedu@Law is below:

Maame Serwaa attends Dormaahene's birthday party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Maame Serwaa’s appearance at Dormaahene Nana Agyemang Badu II’s 60th birthday celebration, where she wore an embellished mint green gown.

A video of the actress at the event sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans praising her beauty while others criticised her low-cut outfit.

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Source: YEN.com.gh