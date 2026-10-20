Akua Serwaa Brobbey filmed an emotional TikTok video on Monday, October 19, 2026, pushing back against allegations circulating online about Nana Ama McBrown

Bekonaldo's wife called out the netizens who fabricated the false allegations, accusing them of dragging McBrown's name purely to gain online attention

The video has drawn a wave of reactions from fans defending McBrown and questioning why people attempt to tarnish her reputation

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Akua Serwaa Brobbey, wife of Ghanaian content creator and social media personality Bekonaldo, has stepped forward to defend actress Nana Ama McBrown after false allegations linking the veteran entertainer began circulating online.

Bekonaldo's wife Akua Serwaa Brobbey defends Nana Ama McBrown against false online rumours. Photo source: @official_bekonaldo, @akua_serwaa_brobbey

Source: TikTok

In an emotional, selfie-style TikTok filmed on Monday, October 19, 2026, Serwaa Brobbey addressed the rumours head-on, clearly frustrated by what she described as deliberate attempts to damage McBrown's image for clout.

The video was shot indoors, appearing to be in a break room setting, with Serwaa Brobbey speaking directly to the camera in a raw, unfiltered tone.

Akua Serwaa Brobbey speaks out for McBrown

Serwaa Brobbey made clear from the outset that she knew Nana Ama McBrown herself would disapprove of the response.

"I know her Excellency will not be happy about me making this video, because you all know that she's the type who won't respond to any allegations against her. She just leaves it."

Bekonaldo's wife insisted she could not stay silent while someone she admires had her name "dragged all because somebody wants to trend."

She questioned why some people would believe the allegations against McBrown without verifying their authenticity themselves.

She went on to speak about her personal relationship with McBrown, describing her as a genuine and generous figure in her life.

Akua Serwaa also urged netizens to stop spreading falsehoods against the celebrated actress.

"From that time I met her till now, this lady has been a blessing in my life," she said, adding that the false narratives were not only unfair but deeply hurtful.

"I'm begging you all, stop this. It's not even cute. I shouldn't have responded, but I have to, because I can't just sit there and watch her name being dragged on the internet for absolutely nothing," she added.

Serwaa's comments came as a response to recent viral false allegations against McBrown over her personal life, with some people dragging online personality Bekonaldo and his wife into the trending false claims.

The TikTok video of Akua Serwaa Brobbey responding to the allegations against Nana Ama McBrown is below:

Fan reactions to Akua Serwaa Brobbey's video

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from fans who rallied behind both Serwaa Brobbey's defence and McBrown herself below:

@Abynnarh Queen wrote:

"Who even started this? 😟😟 The person has to be arrested."

@Adiepena said:

"I am surprised at how people claim they love her so much but are always ready to drag her. I just don't get it! Most especially women! They want her to mess up so badly. It's sad."

@freshpee20 commented: "Nana Ama McBrown will never do that. My brother Kojo too will never do that. McBrown is Akua Serwaa's role model. Enemies want to spoil the friendship."

@celestinaserwaa12 added:

"God bless you for defending her 🥰."

McBrown and Maxin land ambassadorial deals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin’s first joint ambassadorial deal, partnering with leading noodle brand Indomie.

The campaign marked a new commercial milestone for the mother-daughter duo.

Baby Maxine made her advertising debut, showing confidence in front of the camera and drawing warm reactions from fans.

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Source: YEN.com.gh