Priscy Wan posted a cryptic TikTok video on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, addressing rumours that she had been detained and deported from China

The Ghanaian social media commentator had reportedly travelled to China with actress Charly D on a business trip before the alleged incident

Priscy Wan shared footage of herself and Charly D at Accra International Airport prior to their departure, alongside a defiant message

Controversial Ghanaian social media commentator and media personality Priscy Wan has broken her silence amid swirling rumours that she was detained and deported from China back to Ghana following allegations of a fake visa.

Priscy Wan breaks silence amid rumours of her being allegedly detained and deported from China over fake visa claims. Photo source: @prisy_wan1

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, Priscy Wan took to TikTok with a pointed message, posting footage of herself and popular actress and social media star Charly D at the Accra International Airport before they boarded their flight to China.

The video was paired with a caption that read:

"Tested but undefeated🦾 The journey that taught me the real meaning of resilience! 🙌 Still healing ❤️, still standing, still me! 🥂"

Priscy Wan, Charly D's China business trip

The pair had left Ghana together on what was described as a business trip to the Asian country.

Rumours soon began circulating online that Priscy Wan had run into serious trouble upon arrival, with claims emerging that she had allegedly been detained by authorities and subsequently deported over a fake Chinese visa.

The situation drew significant attention on Ghanaian social media, with many weighing in on the circumstances surrounding her alleged ordeal.

Rather than address the claims directly, Priscy Wan opted for a more reflective tone in her post, framing the experience as one that tested her resilience without confirming or denying the specific allegations against her.

The TikTok post of Priscy Wan breaking her silence amid the trending rumours is below:

Reactions to Priscy Wan's post amid rumours

The TikTok drew a wave of responses from followers, with many expressing sympathy despite the controversy.

@1debrah wrote:

"I have heard the story. You will bounce back bigger wate."

@AFIA'S_CLOSET said:

"Ooopps, sorry, ma, it's pained me because it can happen to anyone, and look at the money she has wasted. Be strong, Ma. 🙏"

@B's importation commented:

"Hmmm, this is a much worse experience, and I am surprised people are being insensitive towards her. She being a blogger is totally different from what is happening to her, the mental trauma alone. My dear, sorry, and just pray for the best."

Shatta Wale's lawyers sue Priscy Wan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Shatta Wale’s lawsuit against Priscy Wan over her comments on the musician’s mental health.

The dispute escalated after a member of the legal team said Priscywan had blocked the lawyer on WhatsApp, prompting her to be sent a legal letter by email and given 48 hours to respond.

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Source: YEN.com.gh