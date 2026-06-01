Nana Ama McBrown Faces Damaging Allegations from Deborah Seyram Adablah, Claims Spark Reactions
- Deborah Seyram Adablah, the controversial online personality known as Ghana's famous sidechick, launched a scathing attack on actress Nana Ama McBrown
- The online personality alleged without evidence that McBrown used underhanded tactics to take lucrative endorsement deals from fellow actress Roselyn Ngissah
- The accusations came in the wake of Beverly Afaglo's one-week observance, which McBrown attended and which Ngissah largely coordinated
Controversial Ghanaian online personality, Deborah Seyram Adablah, has sparked drama online after attacking actress Nana Ama McBrown.
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page Switch Focus on Monday, June 1, 2026, the famous sidechick accused Nana Ama McBrown of taking over lucrative endorsement deals from colleague actresses.
Adablah alleged without evidence that the A-list actresses used underhanded tactics against Roselyn Ngissah to take over an endorsement deal meant for her.
The online personality made the accusations in the aftermath of Beverly Afaglo’s one-week observance, which Nana Ama McBrown attended and which was largely coordinated by Roselyn Ngissah, one of the late actress’s closest friends.
Below is the Instagram video of Deborah Seyram Adablah levelling allegations against Nana Ama McBrown.
Reactions to Deborah Adablah blasting McBrown
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Deborah Seyram Adablah going scorched earth on Nana Ama McBrown.
the_onein_one said:
"I know Nana Ama was a brand ambassador for a slimming company…..I have forgotten the name; she was even on a billboard. Well,l I don’t know if what this girl is saying has a bit of truth, but since I wasn’t there…..let me listen and pass."
afia1604 wrote:
"She even took Mcbrown’s cooking oil from them oooooo😂😂!"
gifty.debrah commented:
"What is wrong with some people? What at all has Nana Ama done? God 😢😢👏👏. Every day, McBrown. )mama ho y3 ahi ampa."
jackyjoe22 said:
"I was there. What you are saying is a lie 😂."
_deborahdebbie wrote:
"So, why don’t you people call out the brand? Eii, McBrown nnso abr3 oh. If I were to be her anka, I would not go to the funeral saf."
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh