A popular Ghanaian TikToker based in the US alleged that he was grilled for six hours by US immigration officials after mistakenly entering Canada

Bekonaldo claimed that upon trying to regain entry into the US, the immigration officials asked him questions that made him fearful of being deported

The TikToker expressed relief that he was not deported and warned his Ghanaian colleagues in the US to be very careful and have their documents ready

Ghanaian TikToker Bekonaldo, who is based in the US, has shared a troubling experience with immigration authorities after he mistakenly crossed into Canada.

According to him, what started as an innocent search for a place to relax turned into a gruelling six-hour interrogation at the US-Canada border.

Bekonaldo explained that he had travelled to Buffalo, New York, to meet a client. However, upon arrival, the client informed him that he was too early and advised him to find a place to wait.

Unfamiliar with the area, he relied on his car’s GPS to locate a resting spot. He said what he did not realise, however, was that some parts of Buffalo share a border with Canada. Before he knew it, he had crossed over.

He narrated that further trouble began when he attempted to return to the US. He mentioned how he was stopped by immigration officers, who questioned his entry into Canada and his reason for being in America.

He said his situation was made worse by the fact that he was only carrying his driver’s license and had left his passport behind. He recounted how officials subjected him to a series of intense questions about his work, his stay in the US, and his overall immigration status.

Bekonaldo described the interrogation as intense, saying it felt like he was on the verge of deportation. He noted that he eventually regained entry into the US, but the experience left him shaken.

He used the moment to warn his fellow Ghanaians in America to be extra cautious, especially if their immigration documents were not in order.

His ordeal comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has been pushing for stricter immigration policies. Since taking office, he has aggressively revived old measures and introduced new ones to clamp down on illegal immigration.

His administration has signed executive orders aimed at tightening border control.

Bekonaldo's US border drama shakes Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

JustbeingAmma said:

"The same thing happened to my sister and the family. They went to New York for vacation and their GPS to them to the Canadian border they didn’t have their passports but they were all citizens. They suffered."

AbenaTheBoss said:

"In August I went to wedding in Canada when I was coming back I have everything and they asked me my car 🚗 number plate lol 😂 I told then I don’t remember they asked to show my registration."

@2020fire4 commented:

"They nearly deported me back to gh. after I entered Canada with just a driving license. going is very very very easy. But COMING BACK .HMM"

Twene Jonas claims ICE visited his home

Social media sensation Twene Jonas has also claimed that ICE visited his home after he was sold out by some Ghanaians.

YEN.com.gh reported that Jonas was not pleased about the situation and mentioned that he did not want to be deported.

After the claim, the social commentator was also spotted speeding in his BMW, claiming that ICE could not get him.

