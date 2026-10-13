Nana Ama McBrown announced a new brand partnership with popular noodle company Indomie on Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Baby Maxine made her commercial debut in an Indomie advertisement, showing off her confidence in front of the camera

The mother-daughter duo's campaign appearance has sparked excitement among fans celebrating their growing bond

Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter Baby Maxine have joined forces for their first joint ambassadorial deal, partnering with leading noodle brand Indomie in a campaign that has set Ghanaian social media buzzing.

Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxine land a major ambassadorial deal with a top brand. Image credit: Iamamamcbrown

Source: Facebook

The celebrated actress broke the news on Instagram on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, appearing in a branded Indomie T-shirt to mark the occasion. Her caption kept things heartfelt and brief:

"Hello Family. I want to thank the Almighty again 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻," offering gratitude to God for the opportunity rather than making a grand commercial announcement.

Baby Maxine makes her commercial debut

Alongside her mother's announcement, a separate video surfaced showing Baby Maxine stepping into the spotlight in a professional advertising setting.

The young girl held her own in front of the camera throughout the Indomie commercial, displaying a natural ease and confidence that caught many viewers off guard.

For fans who have followed her growth through McBrown's social media posts over the years, seeing her take on an acting role in a real advertisement felt like a genuine milestone.

The clip drew warm responses from followers who have long celebrated the mother-daughter duo's public appearances together.

The Instagram post by Nana Ama McBrown is below.

McBrown adds to growing brand portfolio

For Nana Ama McBrown, the Indomie partnership is the latest addition to an already impressive list of brand collaborations built alongside a career that has made her one of Ghana's most recognisable entertainment figures.

From her work in film to her television presence, she has consistently demonstrated an ability to connect with audiences well beyond the screen, making her an attractive name for brands seeking wide reach.

The deal is notable not just for McBrown's continued commercial momentum, but for formally introducing Baby Maxine to the world of advertising.

The campaign positions the pair as a mother-daughter team, leaning into the genuine bond that fans have come to know and celebrate through years of social media moments shared by the actress.

The Instagram video of Baby Maxine is below.

Empress Gifty lands ambassadorial deal with Verna

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Empress Gifty’s ambassadorial deal with Twellium Industrial Company Limited, which named her the face of Verna Natural Mineral Water.

Her decision to accept the role was shaped not only by the brand’s health claims but also by Twellium’s Changing Lives Initiative, which she said aligns with her personal values.

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Source: YEN.com.gh