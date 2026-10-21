Kenyan rapper Stevo Simple Boy received DNA test results on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, that threw his family life into turmoil

The test, conducted by Microafia Healthcare, unveiled mismatches in 11 genetic loci between the rapper and his son

A former manager had previously claimed to be the child's biological father before withdrawing the claim and apologising in September 2026

Kenyan rapper Stevo Simple Boy, whose real name is Stephen Otieno Adera, is navigating one of the most painful moments of his life after a paternity test revealed he is not the biological father of his son, Dragon Junior.

Kenyan rapper Stevo Simple Boy is reportedly not the biological father of his son, as a DNA test confirms. Image credit: Mr Timothy

Source: Facebook

The results, announced on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, emerged from a test carried out by Microafia Healthcare.

A video circulating on social media captured a medical practitioner delivering the findings directly to the rapper, stating that the DNA profiles submitted under the names Stephen Otieno Senior and Stephen Otieno Junior showed no biological father-son relationship.

"Based on the DNA profiles generated from the sample submitted of Stephen Otieno Sr. and Stephen Otieno Jr., Stephen Otieno Sr., you are not the biological father of Stephen Otieno Jr. Mismatches were observed in 11 of the loci tested," the practitioner said.

The controversy surrounding Stevo's son's paternity

Stevo Simple Boy and his partner, Brenda, welcomed Dragon Junior, whose full name is Stephen Otieno Junior, in late 2025.

Questions about the child's paternity soon became a matter of public debate, largely fuelled by claims from Geoffrey Machabe, the rapper's former manager.

Machabe had asserted that he was the child's biological father, a claim that generated significant attention online.

He later reversed course, withdrawing the allegation and issuing an apology to Stevo, Brenda, and their family in September 2026. Despite his retraction, the dispute continued to attract public interest, eventually leading to the formal DNA test.

Stevo Simple Boy's response to the results

In a statement released after the announcement, Stevo acknowledged the emotional weight of the findings and called on the public to give him the space to come to terms with the outcome.

He also thanked Microafia Healthcare for conducting the test in a transparent manner.

The rapper indicated he wants to handle the situation with dignity, asking that those closest to him and the broader public respect the sensitivity of what he is going through.

His appeal has come amid a wave of attention from fans and social media users following the revelation.

The Facebook video of the moment the DNA test result was read to Stevo Simple Boy is below.

Lil Win management denies DNA claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Lil Win’s DNA test claims and his management’s explanation that the controversy was a promotional strategy for his upcoming movie, DNA.

The actor’s remarks prompted strong reactions online, with some users criticising the use of his family in the film’s promotion.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh