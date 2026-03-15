Lil Win and his camp have publicly addressed the controversy surrounding his recent claims about a DNA test he conducted on his children

In a press release, the Kumawood actor's management dismissed the rumours and detailed the actual reason behind the DNA test claims

Lil Win's management also shared an update regarding his personal life, evoking backlash from many Ghanaian social media users

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The management of renowned Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has broken its silence amid his recent claims about a DNA test on his children, which has gone viral on social media.

Lil Win's management clears the air on rumours about his recent DNA test claims. Photo source: Lil Win

Source: Facebook

In a TikTok live session with his colleague Kwame Gee and TikTok personality Trouble Carlos on Thursday, March 12, 2026, Lil Win stated that he was moved to conduct a paternity test recently, only to find out one of his five children, whom he had fathered for about nine years, was not his own blood.

Although Lil Win did not share the identity of the child that was affected, he detailed that they were not aware that he was not their biological father.

Describing his reaction, the actor said that although he was hurt, he did not get angry and would continue to take care of the children as he had over the years.

Lil Win's claims triggered massive reactions on social media, as many Ghanaians, including bloggers, speculated about the identity of the child.

His claims also came a few days before the release of his upcoming movie, DNA, which features several top movie stars, including his protégé, Sweet Mimi, and veteran actress Eunice Banini.

The TikTok video of Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win discussing the alleged DNA results is below:

Lil Win's management denies DNA test claims

In a press release signed by his management and shared on his official Instagram page on Sunday, March 15, 2026, they stated that Lil Win's DNA test claims and rumours did not reflect a true and real incident.

The actor's management clarified that the claims were part of a marketing strategy for his upcoming movie, DNA, which would premiere on his official YouTube channel.

The statement read:

"We wish to state categorically that these claims are completely not a reflection of a true and real incident. This is strictly a showbiz marketing strategy designed to promote Lil Win's highly anticipated upcoming movie titled "DNA," which will be premiered exclusively on Wezzyempire TV on YouTube."

Lil Win's management stated that the conversation about the DNA test was part of the storyline of the upcoming movie and did not reflect his personal life.

They noted that the Kumawood actor was happily married to his wife, Maame Serwaa, and had his children, and urged the public to disregard the misinterpretation of his statement.

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win details the results of a DNA test he allegedly conducted on his children. Image source: @obaapagifty012, NOK Radio

Source: Facebook

In a TikTok Live session before his management's press release, Lil Win appeared to confirm that his DNA test claims were a prank and promotional tactic.

He criticised the media for being concerned about the DNA test controversy instead of promoting his upcoming movie.

The Instagram post with Lil Win's management's press release is below:

The TikTok video of Lil Win reacting to the DNA test controversy is below:

Lil Win's management's press release stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ghkwaku commented:

"Bro, this is wrong. You can’t be doing this."

Piesie_fiifi wrote:

"Sorry, Lil Win, but that’s an immature and unfortunate way to promote a movie. If people insulted your innocent wife, it might have been out of the love and respect they have for you. This strategy could cost you viewers rather than bring more in. Your marriage shouldn’t be used for financial gain. God bless you."

Nhyirabanana_adwoa said:

"You can’t disgrace your own children and their mothers just for showbiz. Too childish and immature. You have to apologise to them publicly."

Lil Win clarifies DNA test claims misunderstanding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win clarified a misunderstanding regarding his recent claims about the DNA tests he conducted on his children.

In a video, the Kumawood actor clarified that only one of his children was not his after the DNA test and that he had more than five children.

Lil Win also cautioned Ghanaians against levelling accusations against his ex-wife, Patricia, and current wife, Maame Serwaa.

Source: YEN.com.gh