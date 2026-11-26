A Zimbabwean court postponed its bail decision for Spirit Embassy founder Prophet Uebert Angel to Monday, 30 November 2026

Angel, born Uebert Mudzanire, was arrested following a complaint by a 40-year-old woman alleging he touched her without consent

Spirit Embassy issued an official statement urging members worldwide to remain steadfast in faith and united in prayer

Prophet Uebert Angel, founder of Spirit Embassy, The GoodNews Church, will remain in a Zimbabwean remand prison over the weekend after the Harare Magistrates' Court postponed its ruling on his bail application to Monday, November 30, 2026, with proceedings set to resume at 2:15 pm.

Zimbabwe court delays Prophet Uebert Angel's bail. Credit: uebertangel

Source: UGC

Angel, whose legal name is Uebert Mudzanire, was taken into custody following a complaint lodged by a 40-year-old woman who alleged that the clergyman touched her private parts without her consent during a meeting at his church offices.

Spirit Embassy urges members to unite in prayer

In response to the court's decision, Spirit Embassy issued a formal statement on Thursday, 26 November 2026, addressed to members, friends and partners of the congregation worldwide.

The church described the ongoing legal matter as "currently under judicial deliberation" and expressed confidence that the process would work in its leader's favour.

"We remain optimistic, confident in the due process of law and hopeful for a favourable outcome," the statement read.

Church leadership also appealed to its global congregation to hold firm during this difficult period, calling on members to place their trust in God rather than be swayed by uncertainty.

"We encourage our members worldwide to remain steadfast in faith, united in prayer and resolute in their confidence in God," the statement continued.

Uebert Angel's church vows to keep congregation informed

Spirit Embassy further underscored its respect for the legal process and urged all members to honour the proceedings as they unfold.

The church also committed to keeping its congregation updated as new developments emerge, noting that further communication would follow once more information became available.

The statement was released by Church Leadership on behalf of Spirit Embassy, The GoodNews Church, and shared through Prophet Angel's official Instagram account.

See the church's Instagram post below:

Earlier on November 24, 2026, Prophet Angel's wife, Beverly, took to Instagram to appeal to followers to pray for her husband.

Ghanaian clergyman Pastor Isaac arrested

YEN.com.gh reported on Pastor Isaac Asare Bediako, the Ghanaian clergyman arrested after refusing a customary fine imposed by Adukrom’s chiefs over an alleged breach of the town’s noise-making ban.

The chiefs demanded seven sheep, schnapps and GH¢5,000, giving him three days to comply or face banishment.

Pastor Isaac rejected the demands, saying his actions followed divine instruction and that the land belongs to God.

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Source: YEN.com.gh