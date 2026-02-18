The family of the baby involved in the alleged theft incident at Mamprobi Polyclinic is demanding a DNA test to confirm the child’s identity

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr Frank Banks, who identified himself as the infant’s uncle, expressed reservations about the circumstances

According to him, the family could not simply accept the child without proper verification. He claimed that ensuing events had created enough doubts in his heart

The family of the baby involved in the alleged theft incident at the Mamprobi Polyclinic in Accra has called for a DNA test to be conducted to confirm that the child reunited with the mother is indeed theirs.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr Frank Banks, who identified himself as the infant’s uncle, stated that certain developments surrounding the case had given him reason to question whether the baby was truly his brother’s child.

He maintained that, to eliminate any lingering doubts in their minds, a DNA test should be carried out to provide clarity and reassurance for the family. He said:

“As of now, the baby has been reunited with the mother, but I insist that a DNA test be conducted to confirm that the child is indeed ours and not someone else’s.”

"We have to have it done because I am uncertain about what is going on. We need to conduct a DNA test to prove that the child is indeed ours. You cannot simply present any child to us and say, ‘This is him, we have found him, take him and go home."

“What if, in the next 10 years, we want to travel abroad with the child and tests are conducted, only for the results not to match? That is why we need to carry out a DNA test now.”

His comments have since attracted a lot of approval from the general public.

Background on the Mamprobi baby theft case

The troubling incident at Mamprobi reportedly occurred on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, and has since dominated online conversations, drawing the attention of security authorities.

The case is centred on the alleged disappearance of a newborn, who was reportedly taken by a middle-aged woman said to have been posing as a nurse.

According to online discussions, the child’s mother had undergone surgery and was reportedly recovering when the unfortunate events at the hospital took place.

Witnesses described the scene at the Mamprobi Polyclinic as emotional, with the mother visibly shaken, while her relatives and hospital administrators engaged in urgent discussions behind closed doors.

Aba Dope reacts to Mamprobi Polyclinic incident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikTok star and entrepreneur, Aba Martin, popularly known as Aba Dope, had reacted to the alleged theft of a newborn at the Mamprobi Polyclinic in Accra.

According to reports, an unidentified individual had allegedly sneaked into the hospital premises and made away with the infant without the knowledge of the authorities.

Reacting to the unfortunate development, Aba Martin, popularly known as Aba Dope, described the situation as deeply regrettable.

