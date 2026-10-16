Nollywood actress Bimbo Afolayan shared an emotional tribute to late gospel singer Toluwanisings on Instagram on Thursday, October 15, 2026

Bimbo Afolayan directed her prayer at the singer's wife, who reportedly spent 20 years with him, and their two lovely daughters

Fans and followers joined the actress in expressing concern for the bereaved family following Toluwanisings' sudden passing

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Nollywood actress Bimbo Afolayan has paid an emotional tribute to late gospel singer Toluwanisings, directing a deeply personal prayer towards his wife and two daughters in the wake of his passing.

Bimbo Afolayan shares heartfelt prayers for Toluwanisings' wife and 2 daughters after his death. Image credit: Bimbo Afolayan, Toluwanisings

Source: Facebook

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday, October 15, 2026, to share her heartfelt message, opening with the words "Fly safe, Angel" as she reflected on the grief facing the family the singer left behind.

At the centre of her tribute was the Toluwanisings' wife, a woman Bimbo noted had shared 20 years of her life with him.

The actress prayed that the widow would find comfort not in grand gestures, but in the quiet, ordinary moments that once belonged to the two of them.

"Let her feel your presence in the quiet moments, in her dreams, and in the little things that remind her of you. She needs you now more than ever," Bimbo wrote.

Bimbo Afolayan's message strikes an emotional chord

What made the tribute particularly striking was the actress's admission that the widow's grief had moved her in an entirely unfamiliar way.

Despite not knowing the Toluwanisings' family personally, Bimbo confessed that the pain she sensed in the bereaved wife stirred something profound within her.

"I have never wished to hug a stranger like this ever," she added.

Her words captured an intimacy rarely extended to strangers, and resonated with thousands of social media users who read the post.

The Instagram post of Bimbo Afolayan is below.

Fans rally around Toluwanisings' family

Bimbo's tribute prompted a wave of emotional responses from followers who expressed their own concern for the late singer's immediate family.

@slimposhzee said:

"I wish her strength to bear this 😭😭😭😭."

- @eletu_muslimot reacted:

"It hurts so much. His wife 😢 haaa."

- @iden_fashion wrote:

"Pls Lord, strengthen his wife oo. 😢😢😢😢."

Damilola Royal shares Toluwanisings' final hospital visit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nollywood actor Damilola Royal’s tribute to late gospel singer Toluwanisings, whose full name was Bayonle Shoda.

During their final hospital visit, Royal sang the singer’s own songs at his bedside, unaware it would be their last time together. His emotional account has prompted an outpouring of condolences from fans.

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Source: YEN.com.gh