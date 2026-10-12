Award-winningNigerian Afrobeats star Davido reacted to a video of Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama dancing during a church service

The footage showed Mahama joining other worshippers in a queue to present his offering at the Assemblies of God Church, Ringway Gospel Centre

Social media users also weighed in on the president's conduct, with several sharing personal experiences of seeing him worship alongside ordinary congregants

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Davido has added his voice to a growing wave of online admiration for Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, after a video of the president dancing during a church service made the rounds on social media.

President John Dramani Mahama shows his dancing skills in church as Nigerian artist Davido reacts. Image credit: Davido, 1957 News

Source: Instagram

The footage, which gained traction online, shows Mahama joining fellow worshippers in a queue to present his offering at the Assemblies of God Church, Ringway Gospel Centre.

Rather than standing stiffly or maintaining the kind of rigid composure often associated with heads of state, the president was relaxed and visibly at ease, dancing as he moved towards the altar alongside ordinary congregants.

The visit came shortly after President Mahama returned from Sunyani, where he had been carrying out the Ahafo Region leg of his Resetting Ghana Tour, according to a report published on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

Davido calls Mahama a humble leader

The clip caught the eye of Nigerian Afrobeats heavyweight Davido, who took to his Instagram Story to share his reaction.

The singer, whose catalogue includes global hits such as Unavailable, kept his words brief but warm.

"@officialjdmahama so humble. A leader," Davido wrote.

The comment from one of Africa's biggest music stars amplified the conversation around the video considerably, drawing even more attention to the president's unassuming behaviour during the service.

The Instagram video of Mahama at the church is below.

Ghanaians react to Mahama's church appearance

Beyond Davido's endorsement, ordinary Ghanaians also chimed in with their own take on the footage.

@abenaboatemaa29 wrote"

"I love this 😍."

@chefnze indicated:

"Wow!!!!!!🔥🙌👏❤️"

@imonocen_iii wrote:

"I love his humbleness ❤️❤️"

Davido praises President John Dramani Mahama's humility after his church dancing video goes viral. Image credit: Davido

Source: Instagram

Davido reacts to Mahama's UNGA speech introduction

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Davido sharing a video of President John Mahama’s introduction at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The singer’s Instagram Story brought renewed attention to Mahama’s personal account of his roots and family background.

Mahama departed from the formal diplomatic script to share details about his upbringing with world leaders. Davido’s post helped carry the moment to audiences well beyond the UN gathering.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh