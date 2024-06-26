Chivido: Davido's Wife Chioma Rocks GH¢563,000 Bag And GH¢26,000 Jimmy Choo Shoes At Her Wedding
- Nigerian chef Chioma Avril Rowland, popularly called Chioma, has really wowed fashionistas with her wedding outfits
- Davido's wife looked fabulous in beautiful outfits styled with expensive designer shoes and accessories
- Some social media users have commented on Chioma's bridal makeup transformational video on Instagram
Nigerian chef Chioma Avril Rowland, popularly called Chioma, not only chose the best fashion designer, hairstylist, and makeup artist for her glam team but also invested in expensive designer shoes and jewellery for her traditional wedding.
The gorgeous wife of top Nigerian musician Davido modelled in Jimmy Choo Saeda 100mm crystal-embellished pumps as she slipped on her viral Aso Oke dress for her wedding.
To style her glamorous look, Chioma's designer wedding shoes are valued at $1,658, approximately GH¢26,000.
She styled her look with a Jimmy Choo Bon Bon Gold Satin Bag with Crystals for $37,000.
Chivido 2024: Davido's wife Chioma looks magnificent in 4 exquisite outfits for her traditional wedding
Chef Chioma accessorised her look with a stylish necklace and drop earrings that matched her $300,000 engagement ring.
Watch the video below:
Davido's wife Chioma looks gorgeous in flawless makeup
Davido's wife, Chioma, booked one of the top makeup artists in Nigeria for her bridal makeup.
Watch the video below:
Her Some social media users have commented on Davido's wife Chioma's bridal makeup for her traditional wedding
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Likemamadoes_ stated:
She’s so fine. I’m having goosebumps
Amaxynaturals stated:
She chose the best makeup artist
sugardestiny_official stated:
Watching them make me feel like I wanna marry again❤️❤️❤️❤️
pretty_tonia1_ stated:
Teeth white as snow ❄️
Ibiwarietuk stated:
Beautiful Chi Mrs Adeleke
Theonlyemilia stated:
Asa nwa nwunye David
chim_ama_kaa stated:
Every post today about chioma and David, I am gonna like all
uchay.ada.awka stated:
Today is a Chivido Public Holiday......to get some office work done even deh hard at this point!
wanni_twinny stated:
Mama twins!!!!. Ah, I’m not dropping for my phone today
miz_dammyluv stated:
Who else is running from one blog to the other
nwa_beke20 stated:
Leave beauty for Igbo girls
ms_dera stated:
Chiiiichiiiii
chinoo_interiors stated:
Akwa nwa Freshly laid egg
