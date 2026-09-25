Davido spotted and shared a video of Ghanaian President John Mahama's speech at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York

Mahama's introduction stood out at the high-profile gathering after he shared personal details about his roots and family background

The Afrobeats star's Instagram Story brought fresh attention to Mahama's unconventional approach before an international audience

Nigerian Afrobeats heavyweight David Adeleke, known globally as Davido, turned heads when he posted a video of Ghanaian President John Mahama's speech at the 81st United Nations General Assembly on his Instagram Story.

Nigerian artist Davido reacts to Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama's unique introduction at UNGA 81. Image credit: Davido, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

The moment that caught the singer's eye came during John Mahama's address to world leaders gathered in New York, where the Ghanaian president departed from the typically stiff, formal tone of diplomatic introductions.

Rather than sticking to the conventional script, Mahama offered the international audience a personal glimpse into his background, touching on where he was born and details about his parents.

Mahama's UNGA introduction goes beyond diplomacy

The personal dimension of Mahama's address was a noticeable shift from the polished, largely impersonal language that tends to define appearances at gatherings of this scale.

His willingness to speak about his roots gave his introduction a distinctly human quality, and it quickly found its way onto social media platforms as clips of the moment began circulating widely.

Davido was among the first high-profile figures outside political circles to amplify the video, reposting it to his Instagram Story for his large following to see.

His decision to share the clip suggests an appreciation for Mahama's approach, and it points to the increasingly blurred lines between political moments and entertainment culture in the social media age.

Davido and his connection to Ghana

Davido's interest in the moment is not entirely surprising given his long-standing ties to Ghana.

The singer has spent considerable time in the country over the years and maintains close relationships within the Ghanaian entertainment industry, making him a familiar face to many across the region.

By sharing Mahama's introduction with his audience, Davido effectively extended the reach of a political moment well beyond its original setting, drawing in fans and followers who may otherwise have paid little attention to proceedings at the UNGA.

The crossover between international diplomacy and popular culture, amplified through a single Instagram Story, is a reminder of how quickly notable moments can travel when the right person takes notice.

The Instagram post by Davido is here.

Mahama and Lordina's adorable moment in US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on President John Dramani Mahama’s affectionate moment with First Lady Lordina Mahama during their diplomatic trip to New York.

The touching exchange was captured in a video that drew warm reactions from Ghanaians online.

The moment came as Mahama attended the 81st United Nations General Assembly, where he called for major reforms to global governance and a permanent African seat on the UN Security Council.

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Source: YEN.com.gh