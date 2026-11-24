Oheneni Adazoa's lawyers have fired back at a GH¢290,000 payment demand from TeraOne Media Limited, operators of Sompa FM/TV in Kumasi

The media personality's legal team disputed the figure, arguing the actual outstanding sum stands at GH¢75,000 after accounting for recruitment fees, a car loan, and unpaid salary arrears

Oheneni publicly shared the legal letter and expressed confidence that Asanteman and Ghanaians will rally behind her to help settle the debt

Ghanaian media personality Oheneni Adazoa has made public a legal dispute with her former employer, sharing a demand letter on Facebook on Monday, November 23, 2026, along with a counter-response from her lawyers rejecting most of the claim.

Oheneni Adazoa rejects Sompa FM's GH¢290,000 demand, with her lawyers saying she owes only GH¢75,000. Photo source: Oheneni Adazoa

Source: Facebook

On Monday, November 23, 2026, TeraOne Media Limited, the company behind Sompa FM/TV in Kumasi, had earlier issued a GH¢290,000 demand letter dated October 6, 2026, giving Oheneni a 14-day window to pay and threatening further action if she failed to comply.

Oheneni officially resigned from Sompa FM and Sompa TV on June 5, 2026, after hosting Sompa Nkomo for four years and two months before joining Ahenfie FM/TV days later.

Oheneni Adazoa's lawyers challenge Sompa's GH¢290,000 figure

In a letter dated November 16, 2026, and signed by Sarfo Gyamfi Esq. of Sarfo Gyamfi & Associates in Kumasi, Oheneni's legal team pushed back firmly against the demand.

The lawyers, writing on behalf of their client Miss Genevieve Yeboah Abrefa of Ahenfie TV, Adum, argued that the correct outstanding figure is GH¢75,000, not the GH¢290,000 TeraOne claims.

Among the disputed items was a GH¢240,000 IVF treatment cost, which the lawyers described as repudiated.

The calculation her team accepts includes a GH¢40,000 enticement fee and a GH¢50,000 car loan, reduced by GH¢15,000 in unpaid salary arrears owed to their client.

The lawyers noted that Oheneni worked at TeraOne Media under a five-year employment contract, serving for four years and two months before her departure.

Alongside the legal response, the Ahenfie FM presenter shared a banner message expressing her position publicly:

"Even if I don’t have the money to pay, I believe Asanteman and Oman Ghana will stand by me. Na menim se Onyame te ase na obedi ma asem amame."

The appeal to public support suggests she is hoping her fanbase may help her settle the agreed figure.

The Facebook post of Oheneni Adazoa's response to Sompa FM's demand letter is below:

Reactions to Oheneni Adazoa's legal battle

The post drew a range of responses, with some fans rallying behind her and others questioning whether the matter belonged on social media at all.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from Ghanaians below:

Esther Acquaah-Ennin wrote:

"Was it necessary to post this on social media to tame her image? Hmmmm. Just sending a copy and dealing with her silently is the proper way to go."

Yussif Abubakar said:

"My lady shouldn't worry at all. My lady, try and put Momo number and see what your fans can do. It will surprise you that we are not just fans. We are loyal fans."

Ewura Papabi commented:

"Awesome! Such issues pave the way for elevation! Just stay calm and see what God will do."

Oheneni Adazoa reacts to Nana Akua's incident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Oheneni Adazoa’s reaction to the allegations involving Nana Akua Addo and her husband, Harold Norman, as the case drew public attention.

The CID said Harold Norman will be put before court after he was discharged from hospital, while Nana Akua Addo’s legal team appealed for privacy as investigations continued.

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Source: YEN.com.gh