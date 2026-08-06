Nana Kwabena Gyamera Oyiakwan II announced he is abandoning the DNA case over his late brother Samuel Aboagye's infant daughter

The Ghana Air Force helicopter crash on August 6, 2025, claimed the lives of eight people, including Aboagye, a senior NDC official

Aboagye's widow, Abigail Salami, has remained in the United States and not provided DNA samples for the infant paternity test

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One year after a devastating Ghana Air Force helicopter crash killed eight people, including senior government officials, the family of one victim is set to abandon a highly publicised DNA paternity dispute surrounding his infant child.

Samuel Aboagye's brother, Nana Kwabena Gyamera Oyiakwan II, is set to drop the baby DNA test case one year after the Obuasi helicopter crash. Photo source: @abigailsalami, @angeltvgh

Source: TikTok

Nana Kwabena Gyamera Oyiakwan II, the elder brother of the late Samuel Aboagye, announced that his family would no longer pursue DNA testing to determine whether Aboagye's infant daughter, born with his widow Abigail Salami, is his biological child.

The announcement came during an interview with Blakk Rasta on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, a day before the first anniversary of the August 6 helicopter crash in Ghana.

Aboagye's brother drops DNA case, invokes spirits

Following Aboagye's death, his family publicly raised doubts about the paternity of the infant he shared with Abigail Salami.

The deceased elder brother Nana Kwabena Gyamera Oyiakwan II alleged that the aircraft crash victim, while alive, expressed suspicions that a sitting MP, Dr Stephen Amoah, was in a relationship with his wife while they were married.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nhyiaeso Constituency publicly denied the allegations.

The dispute escalated into legal proceedings, but a fresh blow has threatened to derail the DNA test case.

In his interview with Blakk Rasta, the late Aboagye's brother noted that his sister-in-law Abigail and her camp had refused to do three different DNA tests after agreeing to withdraw the case from court.

Nana Kwabena noted that his sister-in-law's legal team challenged his connection with his deceased brother during their last court appearance, alleging that he was not the biological child of their late father, a claim he rejected.

He described the challenge as a grave cultural insult and a ploy to avoid the DNA test and declared he would no longer pursue the matter through the courts.

Aboagye's brother told Blakk Rasta that he would stop pursuing the DNA test case, but intended to pour libation on the one-year anniversary to summon family elders and seek spiritual redress.

He said:

"During the one-year anniversary tomorrow, we will pour libation in the morning. Whatever will be done will probably be broadcasted for people to see. We will stop pursuing the DNA test case."

"If it is Aboagye's properties they want, they should take it. Aboagye did not have anything. He only has a house. When he was buying the land, I and my mother contributed our own money."

"I will stop pursuing the DNA test case. With what is happening, if I continue, my name will be tarnished. However, I will pour libation to invoke both Aboagye and my father's spirits to take action over their claims of me not being his child."

Abigail Salami, a registered nurse currently pursuing a Master of Arts in public health and social work at the University of Northern Iowa in the United States, did not attend her husband's funeral.

She has previously stated her willingness to cooperate with DNA testing, though no samples have been provided. The infant's identity in the family estate remains unresolved.

The TikTok video of Samuel Aboagye's brother sharing the new update on the DNA test case is below:

The August 6 Obuasi helicopter Crash

On 6 August 2025, a Ghana Air Force Harbin Z-9 helicopter, tail number GHF 631, departed Accra for Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The aircraft was transporting senior government and security officials to attend a state event centred on the fight against illegal gold mining, locally known as galamsey.

Originally scheduled to take off at 8:00am, the captain delayed departure to 9:00am due to severe weather warnings and low visibility conditions.

While navigating the hilly terrain of the Adansi Akrofuom District, the crew encountered sudden and severe atmospheric turbulence.

The helicopter lost altitude rapidly, struck a tree in a dense forest near Adansi Brofoyedru, and burst into flames on impact.

All eight people on board died, and the victims were burnt beyond recognition, requiring forensic identification.

Among those killed were Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, MP for Tamale Central and Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Dr Ibrahim Muftala Mohammed.

Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Alhaji Limuna Muniru Muhammad, NDC National Vice Chairman Dr Samuel Sappor, Samuel Aboagye himself, serving as Deputy Director-General of NADMO, as well as three Ghana Air Force personnel: Squad Leader Peter Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Mensah Addo were also victims.

An official investigation led by retired commercial pilot and aviation engineer Captain Paul Forjour concluded in November 2025 that a severe atmospheric downdraft amid dense fog and rain triggered the crash.

Investigators noted that while the 12-year-old aircraft was certified airworthy before departure, it was not fitted with a Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS), a device that could have alerted the crew to the approaching ground collision.

President John Dramani Mahama declared three days of national mourning, ordered flags flown at half-mast, and a state funeral was held at Black Star Square in Accra on 15 August 2025.

Authorities later awarded over GH¢13 million in compensation to victims' dependants.

Samuel Aboagye's widow breaks silence amid dispute

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Samuel Aboagye's widow Abigail Salami, who bravely addressed her ongoing legal battle with her late husband’s family over a contentious DNA test.

Her poignant reflections on love and loss, shared through an emotional TikTok post, reveal a deeply personal struggle as she confronts the complexities of grief amid a public dispute.

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Source: YEN.com.gh