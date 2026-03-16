The popular Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, has blasted Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win over his recent DNA stunt

This came after the actor disclosed that a DNA test had confirmed that one of his children is not his blood

Lil Win clarified claims that not all his kids are his, as some speculated, saying he has more than five children

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The famous Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, has fired the Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lil Win, after he pulled a DNA publicity stunt on Ghanaians.

Zion Felix blasts Lil Win over his DNA publicity stunt that triggered criticisms on social media. Image credit: Manuel_photography, Lil Win

Source: Facebook

In a TikTok Live session with two other streamers, the actor stated that he was moved to conduct a paternity test recently, only to find out one of his five children, whom he has fathered for about nine years, is not his blood.

Although Lil Win did not disclose which one of the kids was affected, he detailed that they were not aware that he was not their biological father.

Describing his reaction, the actor said that although he was hurt, he did not get angry and would continue to take care of them as he had been doing.

The claims by Lil Win triggered massive reactions on social media, as many Ghanaians speculated that the child may be his son with his ex-wife.

Lil Win's management denies DNA test claims

In a press release signed by his management and shared on his official Instagram page on Sunday, March 15, 2026, they stated that Lil Win's DNA test claims and rumours did not reflect a true and real incident.

The actor's management clarified that the claims were part of a marketing strategy for his upcoming movie, DNA, which would premiere on his official YouTube channel.

The statement read:

"We wish to state categorically that these claims are not a reflection of a true and real incident. This is strictly a showbiz marketing strategy designed to promote Lil Win's highly anticipated upcoming movie titled "DNA," which will premiere exclusively on Wezzyempire TV on YouTube."

Lil Win's management stated that the conversation about the DNA test was part of the storyline of the upcoming movie and did not reflect his personal life.

They noted that the Kumawood actor was happily married to his wife, Maame Serwaa, and had his children, and urged the public to disregard the misinterpretation of his statement.

The Instagram post of the press release is below:

Zion Felix blasts Lil Win over DNA stunt

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Zion Felix said the actions of the Kumawood actor are unacceptable, claiming the issue he used for the stunt was very sensitive.

“DNA is not something to joke with. There are so many things you could have used to promote his movie and not this sensitive topic. Immediately, you made those statements, people began pulling up photos of your kids to know which one is not yours, which is very bad,” he said.

According to the blogger, Lil Win should note that not everyone who saw his DNA claims would come across his press release debunking his earlier remarks. He added that the stunt was needless, given his huge following.

“You are not an underground actor; you have the following, so there was no need to do what you did,” Zion Felix fired.

The TikTok video of Zion Felix is below:

Lil Win claims DNA has confirmed one of his children is not his blood, sparking massive reactions. Image credit: obaapagifty012, NOK Radio

Source: Instagram

Lil Win speaks about movie with Ibrahim Traoré

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win candidly discussed the financial burdens associated with producing Captain Ibrahim Traoré, stating the intricacies of filmmaking.

He shared that the financial strain was significant enough that he resorted to taking out a loan of approximately $400,000, which he combined with his funds and contributions from supporters to reach a total investment of around $500,000.

Lil Win expressed his concern about the scepticism surrounding film budgets in Ghana. He believed many Ghanaians failed to recognise the extensive labour, sacrifices, and real expenses required to produce high-quality films.

Source: YEN.com.gh