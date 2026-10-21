Ghana's Most Beautiful 2026 winner Nana Konadu has expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the leadership and students of UPSA for supporting her journey

The beauty queen specifically thanked her SRC president, coursemates and a student named Noel, who helped her with assignments and course materials

Nana Konadu also spoke about balancing her academic responsibilities with the competition, expressing confidence ahead of her upcoming examinations

Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) 2026 winner, Nana Konadu, has expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the leadership and students of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), for their unwavering support throughout the competition.

GMB winner Nana Konadu shares UPSA VC and coursemates' role in her victor. Image credit: 2026 Nana Konadu gmb, UPSA

Source: UGC

The Bono Region representative, who won the grand finale on Sunday, October 18, acknowledged the contributions of several individuals who encouraged her as she competed for the prestigious crown.

Speaking on TV3's Afternoon Show, Nana Konadu thanked the university's Vice-Chancellor, the Students' Representative Council (SRC) president, her department, and her coursemates for standing by her.

Nana Konadu appreciates UPSA community

She said:

"So first of all, I want to say a very big thank you to the Vice-Chancellor and the SRC, of course. They really supported me; my SRC president has been coming to the studio so many times. Anderson and Michelle, thank you so, so, so much. She also extended her appreciation to the Communication and Media Studies Association (COMSA) and her classmates for their encouragement, my classmates, thank you so much. You've all been very, very supportive."

The beauty queen reserved special praise for a student named Noel, who assisted her with academic responsibilities during her participation in the competition.

She said:

"One big thank you to Noel. Noel has been one of my strongholds, assisting me with assignments and sending me course materials."

Nana Konadu speaks about balancing education

Beyond thanking her supporters, Nana Konadu discussed the importance of combining education with the pursuit of personal ambitions.

She explained:

"Life is all about balance. Yes, you're chasing a dream, but then education is very, very important, especially as a woman."

She expressed satisfaction with how she managed her studies alongside the demanding competition.

She said:

"And I'm so glad I was able to balance. I mean, I have exams coming up very soon, and just like we took the crown, we will ace the exams too as well."

Nana Konadu's historic victory made her the first representative of the Bono Region to win Ghana's Most Beautiful.

Watch the X post below:

Her latest remarks highlighted the role her university community played in supporting her achievement while she continued her education.

Gifty Anti congratulated MOGA’s new lawyers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneyere Gifty Anti congratulated 15 Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS alumnae who were called to the Bar on Friday, October 9, 2026.

The Mfantsiman Old Girls Association (MOGA) shared a flyer titled “Meet our newly enrolled MOGA lawyers,” showing the 15 in wigs and gowns.

Its caption read, “From Mfantsiman Girls SHS to the Bar!” Gifty Anti tagged MOGA on Instagram and wrote, “Congratulations to all our new Esqs.” She added that the association is proud of all of them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh