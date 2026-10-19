CNN's Christiane Amanpour announced on Monday that she will depart the network, ending a career spanning more than four decades

The 68-year-old broadcaster revealed she had spent months wrestling with the decision before going public with the news

CNN chairman Mark Thompson confirmed the departure in a memo to staff, hinting the network plans to mark the occasion before she leaves

Christiane Amanpour, one of the most recognisable faces in global journalism, has announced she will leave CNN next June after 43 years with the network.

Christiane Amanpour is set to leave CNN after 43 years as a Chief International anchor. Photo source: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images and @moeshabuodong/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

The veteran broadcaster, 68, shared the news on Monday, describing the decision as one she had sat with for months and lost sleep over.

"After many months of thought and a few sleepless nights, I have decided to separate from CNN, my partner of 43 fantastic years!" she said in a statement.

Amanpour's final months at CNN

Rather than an immediate exit, Amanpour will wind down her involvement gradually.

Her nightly interview programme on CNN International, which she has hosted since 2009, will move to a once-weekly format from January 2027 before wrapping up entirely in May.

The prominent Iranian-British journalist and TV host, whose interview with embattled Ghanaian socialite, actress and model Moesha Boduong in 2018 caused major uproar in the country, will carry on reporting and travelling for the network through to June 2027.

According to CNN International reports, Her PBS show, "Amanpour & Company", is set to conclude in December.

Amanpour also confirmed she will continue her podcast, "The Ex Files", produced by Global, alongside her ex-husband, Jamie Rubin.

CNN chairman Mark Thompson confirmed the news in an internal memo sent to colleagues on Monday morning, writing that the two had been discussing the matter privately for some time.

He described Amanpour as "one of the most trusted and beloved journalists anywhere" and said the network intends to celebrate her legacy before she departs.

"Like so many CNNers who will hear the news today, I'm very sorry to see her go," Thompson wrote, "but I've come to accept that this is the right time for her, both personally and professionally."

Career defined by the world's biggest stories

In her statement, Amanpour reflected on a career that took her from the First Gulf War to the Bosnian War, Rwanda, Afghanistan, Ukraine and Iran.

She credited the crews and colleagues beside her throughout those assignments as the defining feature of her time at the network.

"It's the teams and the camaraderie that counted so much," she wrote, "as we together battled to seek the facts, the evidence and the humanity so that CNN could always broadcast the truth about the world and to the world, without fear nor favour."

She signed off with a message that felt as much like a professional credo as a farewell:

"Remember: always be truthful, not neutral."

Amanpour had already begun scaling back her workload in January 2025, reducing to a few days a week from what had previously been a daily presence on air.

The X post announcing Christine Amanpour's departure from CNN is below:

Adefemi Akinsanya joins CNN International

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about British-Nigerian journalist Adefemi Akinsanya’s appointment to host CNN International’s new series, Africa Inc.

With its first segments set to air in August 2026, the series will spotlight African companies competing on the global stage—and the innovation and ambition behind their growth.

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Source: YEN.com.gh