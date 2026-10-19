The family of former Delta State Governor Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan confirmed his passing on Monday, October 19, 2026

The family released an official statement describing Uduaghan as a source of strength, a father figure, and a respected elder

Uduaghan served two terms as Delta State Governor from 2007 to 2015 after years in senior state government roles

Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, former Governor of Delta State, died on the morning of Monday, October 19, 2026, closing the chapter on one of the most enduring political careers in the history of the state.

Former Delta State Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan dies at 71, family confirms. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The news was made public through a formal statement signed by Toju Anire Uduaghan on behalf of the family.

As reported by TVC, the family described his death as an immense loss, both to those who knew him personally and to the many whose lives he touched through decades of dedicated public service.

"He was a source of strength, a father figure, a beloved brother and uncle, and a respected elder. We will deeply miss his presence and forever cherish the memories and legacy he leaves behind," the statement read.

Uduaghan's years of service to Delta State

Long before he became governor, Uduaghan had already built a reputation as a capable and steady hand in government.

He served as Delta State Commissioner for Health from 1999 to 2003, a role that gave him a strong grounding in social welfare and public administration.

He then served as Secretary to the State Government from 2003 to 2007, further cementing his standing within the state's political structures.

In 2007, he was elected governor of Delta State and held the position for two consecutive terms before stepping down in 2015.

During his eight years in office, his administration prioritised human development initiatives and the expansion of infrastructure across the state.

In their statement, the family acknowledged the wave of grief that has swept across Delta State and beyond following the news of his death. They expressed gratitude to God for the life Uduaghan lived and the service he gave to his people.

The family also prayed for comfort for his relatives, close associates, political allies, and all those who are mourning his passing.

Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa receives the family of the late diplomat Samuel Arthur Odoi-Sykes. Image credit: Frank Barratt / Stringer/Getty Images, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/FB, Parliament

Source: UGC

Odoi-Sykes confirmed dead as Okudzeto Ablakwa mourns

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Arthur Odoi-Sykes, a distinguished Ghanaian diplomat and veteran politician who served as High Commissioner to Canada, Minority Leader in Parliament and a founding member of the NPP, passed away, drawing an outpouring of tributes from some of Ghana’s most senior public figures.

On Friday, October 15, 2026, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa welcomed representatives of the Odoi-Sykes family to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The family visited to formally notify the minister and his colleagues of the statesman's passing.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh