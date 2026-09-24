She's Alive LLC filed a lawsuit against Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver and his security firm on September 22, 2026

Court documents allege Seaver made threatening statements and demanded money from Parton's team before and after her death

A Tennessee judge granted a temporary restraining order against Seaver, with a hearing scheduled for October 7

Less than a month after the world mourned the loss of country music legend Dolly Parton, her estate is now at the centre of a bitter legal battle involving one of her closest family members.

Dolly Parton’s estate faces a legal dispute weeks after her death. Image credit: Dolly Parton

Source: Facebook

Parton passed away on August 25, 2026, at the age of 80, following a short battle with cancer.

Her nephew Bryan Seaver, the son of her sister Cassie, had served as her head of security for over two decades and was the family member who publicly announced her death.

He had stepped into the role previously held by his own father, Larry Seaver.

Dolly Parton's estate files lawsuit against Seaver

She's Alive LLC, the entity set up to manage and protect Parton's professional legacy after her passing, filed a lawsuit against Seaver and his firm, Squadron Augmented Protection Services, on September 22.

The company operates under the supervision of Parton's longtime manager, Danny Nozell.

According to court documents, Seaver allegedly made a series of increasingly threatening remarks to members of Parton's team both before and after her death, while demanding payment.

The estate claims he threatened to damage Dolly Parton's brand relationships, allegedly warning that he would launch a podcast to destroy her commercial partnerships unless money was handed over.

The filings go further, alleging that Seaver made references to his military-contractor background, his familiarity with weapons and his experience with violence during communications with the team.

The alleged behaviour reportedly caused several employees to fear for their safety, with some resigning as a result and additional security personnel being brought in.

Seaver and his company were terminated from their duties protecting Parton's properties in September.

Restraining order granted against Seaver

A Tennessee judge has since granted a temporary restraining order against Seaver and Squadron Augmented Protection Services.

The order bars them from entering She's Alive properties and prohibits any contact with or approach within 1,000 feet of the company's employees, attorneys and business partners.

It also restricts any interference with the estate's professional relationships.

Seaver has rejected the allegations in full, describing the restraining order as "spurious" and "simply a publicity stunt."

He maintained that he has never threatened anyone and argued that his remark was a nickname used jokingly by Parton and those around her, insisting the comment was stripped of its original context.

A court hearing has been scheduled for October 7, where the matter is expected to be examined further.

The YouTube video on the case is below.

Dolly Parton's posthumous song released

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Dolly Parton’s posthumous song “Bound to Ride,” released as part of a bluegrass tribute album honouring The Stanley Brothers.

The track features vocals Parton recorded separately in 2022 alongside the all-female First Ladies of Bluegrass.

Parton’s vocals were recorded in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic, years before her reported death at 80. The release offers fans one of the country music legend’s final recorded contributions to the genre she helped define.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh