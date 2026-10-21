Rapper Sarkodie has been named an ambassador of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology during a courtesy visit to the university on Wednesday

KNUST Vice-Chancellor Prof Christian Agyare hosted the musician at his office, took him through the university’s rich history and presented him with a special gift

The visit comes just days before Sarkodie headlines his annual Rapperholic concert at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 24, 2026

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Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has been named an ambassador of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) during a visit to the university on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

KNUST Vice-Chancellor Prof Christian Agyare names Sarkodie an ambassador of the university during a courtesy visit to his office in Kumasi. Photo source: Sammy Kay Media/Sarkodie/Christian Agyare.

Source: Facebook

The award-winning musician was hosted by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Christian Agyare, at his office in Kumasi. Sammy Kay Media shared a video of the courtesy visit on social media.

In it, Prof Agyare is seen presenting a gift to Sarkodie as the two exchange pleasantries. Prof Agyare took office as KNUST’s 13th Vice-Chancellor in August 2026, succeeding Prof Rita Akosua Dickson.

The visit comes days before Sarkodie’s Rapperholic concert at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 24.

KNUST VC names Sarkodie ambassador

During the visit, Prof Agyare presented Sarkodie with a framed VVIP package bearing a gold-coloured replica of the university’s entrance.

He explained that the special gift is reserved for very important personalities who visit the campus. According to the VC, the entrance depicted on the plaque stands on land donated by Otumfuo. Prof Agyare then announced the honour, saying:

“We are also, maybe formally or informally, appointing you as an ambassador for the university.”

Speaking further, he said the university needed personalities like Sarkodie to support its vision. According to him, the rapper’s presence showed he believed in the institution, and students could learn from his journey.

The Instagram video from Sammy Kay Media, in which Sarkodie is named a KNUST ambassador, is below.

Sarkodie speaks on O2 Arena concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie spoke about his planned 2027 concert at London’s O2 Arena. Asked what he would do if the show did not sell out, the rapper said, “If you don’t fill it, you don’t fill it.”

He added that public pressure would not shape his outlook. The musician also spoke about his first Rapperholic show in Kumasi, which drew a strong turnout. Sarkodie said he has opened a larger space for this year’s event.

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Source: YEN.com.gh