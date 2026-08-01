Professor Christian Agyare was officially invested as KNUST's 13th Vice-Chancellor at a ceremony held at the Great Hall on Saturday, August 1, 2026

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II chaired the investiture and charged the new VC to uphold KNUST's tradition of academic excellence and transformational leadership

Agyare succeeds Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, the first woman to lead KNUST, who served as Vice-Chancellor since August 2020

Professor Christian Agyare has been officially invested as the 13th Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), ushering in a new era for Ghana's foremost science and technology institution.

The investiture ceremony took place at the Great Hall of KNUST on Saturday, August 1, 2026, and was chaired by the University's Chancellor, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Professor Christian Agyare assumes office as KNUST's 13th Vice-Chancellor. Photo credit: @knust.

Source: Instagram

Otumfuo attends Prof Agyare's investiture ceremony

The Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, arrived at the Great Hall for the investiture ceremony of the university's new Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Christian Agyare, in style.

Otumfuo was seen in a custom-made tailored suit and black shoes as he exchanged pleasantries with the professors at the event.

The Asantehene called on Professor Agyare to build upon the foundations laid by his predecessors while driving the institution to greater heights in research, teaching, innovation and global competitiveness.

The Instagram video of Otumfuo Osei Tutu is below:

Christian Agyare succeeds first female KNUST Vice-Chancellor

Professor Agyare takes over from Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, whose tenure ran from August 2020. During her six years in office, she became the first woman to hold the position and guided the University through significant expansion in research output, infrastructure, digital transformation and international partnerships.

The ceremony drew a distinguished gathering from across government, academia, the judiciary, traditional leadership and industry. President John Dramani Mahama was represented by the Chief of Staff, Dr Julius Debrah.

Also present were the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams; the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr (Med) Frank Amoakohene; and the immediate past President of the Ghana Bar Association, Lawyer Yaw Boafo, alongside University Council members, faculty, staff and students.

The Instagram photo of Professor Rita Akosua Dickson is below:

Who is Professor Christian Agyare?

Professor Agyare brings more than two decades of service to KNUST to his new role. Before his appointment, he served as Provost of the College of Health Sciences and previously headed the University's Quality Assurance and Planning Unit, where he led reforms in institutional accountability and digital governance.

An internationally recognised Professor of Pharmaceutical Microbiology, he has built a career around groundbreaking research in antimicrobial resistance, ethnopharmacology, wound healing, natural products and anticancer drug discovery.

He has published more than 200 peer-reviewed scientific papers and secured over US$11 million in competitive research grants from bodies including the German Research Foundation, the Mastercard Foundation and the World Bank.

A graduate of KNUST himself, Professor Agyare holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy and a Master of Pharmacy from the University, and earned his doctoral degree from the University of Münster in Germany. He later completed postdoctoral appointments in the United States at the University of California, San Francisco, and Novartis/Seeding Labs in Boston.

His appointment was approved by the KNUST Governing Council in May 2026 following a competitive selection process. He will serve a four-year term running from August 1, 2026 to July 31, 2030, becoming the 13th substantive Vice-Chancellor in the University's history since its establishment in 1951.

Professor Christian Agyare Invested as 13th Vice-Chancellor of KNUST. Photo credit: @knust.

Source: Instagram

Vice-Chancellor welcomes freshers on campus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the vice-chancellor of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) being on campus to greet first-year students.

Photos showed Professor Mrs Rita Akosua Dickson interacting with the new students as they arrived on campus.

The vice-chancellor received praise from many who responded to the pictures for the kind gesture.

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Source: YEN.com.gh