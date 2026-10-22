Fantana took to X on Thursday, October 22, 2026, to publicly threaten legal action against Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah over allegations made on the radio

The NPP National Communication Team Member alleged that Fantana was having an affair with Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Gyewu-Appiah also alleged that Ablakwa had given Fantana stolen state funds, a claim the musician has furiously denied and threatened legal action for

Ghanaian musician Fantana is threatening to take legal action after NPP National Communication Team Member Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah went on radio and alleged she was romantically involved with Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, further claiming the minister had handed her stolen state money.

Fantana threatens to sue NPP's Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah over unverified Okudzeto Ablakwa affair allegations. Photo source: @iamfantana, @S_OkudzetoAblak, @onuatv

Source: Twitter

Musician Fantana, who is also the daughter of Ghana's Deputy Minister for Transport Dorcas Affo-Toffey, did not hold back when she responded to the allegations on X on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

"I'm going to sue you for lying on me!!!!! A bunch of old useless fools sitting on the radio spreading lies! God punish you useless men!" she wrote.

Fantana's lawsuit threats against Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah

The allegations, broadcasted during political discussions on veteran media personality Kwame Appiah Kubi aka Mr Speaker's show on Onua FM, accused Fantana of being in an affair with Okudzeto Ablakwa and receiving money from the minister that had allegedly been misappropriated from public funds.

Fantana described the allegations by Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah as outright falsehoods and made clear she intends to pursue the matter through the courts rather than let it pass.

The post quickly gained traction online, with fans rallying behind the musician and urging her to follow through on the lawsuit threat.

The X post of Fantana threatening a lawsuit against the NPP Communications Team member is below:

Fans urge Fantana to sue NPP communicator

@Darlington1Gh wrote:

"I have been a fan of yours since the 90s. If you let this slide, I go bore you waa. Sue that man!"

@m_carthy191 said:

"Yes, please, sue him, okay, do it. If you don't, you have disappointed a fan. 'Useless fools' must know their place."

@Zuulu_man added:

"Fantana, if you don't sue him dier, we'll be disappointed in you paaa."

Fantana gifts Shatta Wale Toyota Land Cruiser

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Fantana’s birthday gift to Shatta Wale: a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser Twin Turbo delivered to his Trasacco mansion ahead of ShattaFest.

The dramatic delivery came just one day before his birthday celebrations at the Accra Sports Stadium, with a flatbed truck bringing the gleaming SUV to the star’s home.

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Source: YEN.com.gh