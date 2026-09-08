A video of Ghanaian highlife musician Barosky sleeping rough on the streets of Manchester sparked widespread public concern

Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs funded the musician's return home

Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK personally visited Barosky in Manchester after receiving messages about his condition

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Highlife musician Isaac Obeng Mensah, widely known as Barosky, has been brought back to Ghana after footage of him living on the streets of Manchester prompted an urgent government response.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa shared that he got to Ghana on Monday night.

Highlife musician Isaac Obeng Mensah, widely known as Barosky, has been brought back to Ghana

Source: Facebook

Per his statement on Facebook, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is covering the full cost of his repatriation as part of its consular duty.

Ablakwa also shared two things the government is doing to support Barosky.

He said the ministry arranged psychosocial support and reintegration financial assistance to ease his return to normal life.

No details of the amount given to him were disclosed.

The situation came to public attention on Sunday, 23 August 2026, when media personality Nana Romeo shared footage of Barosky in Manchester describing his daily struggle to find food, shelter, and access to washing facilities.

The video circulated widely online and drew an outpouring of concern from Ghanaians.

Barosky hails from Ashanti Bekwai and built his name in Ghanaian music circles through his contributions to two beloved tracks: Kofi Nti's hit "Rakia" and Ofori Amponsah's "Otoolege."

Before stepping out as a solo act, he spent time between 2002 and 2004 training as a sound engineer under renowned Ghanaian producer Appietus.

Barosky's caretaker details his UK struggles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the struggles of musician Barosky, as his caretaker Naa spoke out on his situation after a viral video showed him homeless in the UK.

With mounting concerns over his mental health and the difficult choices facing his supporters, the community ws divided about what steps should be taken next for the troubled artist.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh