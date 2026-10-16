Shatta Wale Birthday: Fantana Gifts Him a Brand New Toyota Land Cruiser Ahead of ShattaFest
- Fantana delivered a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser Twin Turbo to Shatta Wale's Trasacco mansion on October 16, 2026
- The Young, Famous & African star arrived in a black Range Rover before a flatbed truck pulled up carrying the luxury gift
- The lavish gesture comes a day before Shatta Wale's birthday, which will be celebrated with his ShattaFest at the Accra Sports Stadium
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Fantana has marked Shatta Wale's birthday spectacularly, delivering a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser Twin Turbo to the dancehall king's Trasacco mansion in Accra on Friday, October 16, 2026.
The Afrobeats singer and Young, Famous & African star arrived at the luxury residential estate in a sleek black unregistered Range Rover, with a flatbed tow truck carrying the gleaming black SUV rolling in shortly behind her.
Those present at the scene could barely contain their excitement as the vehicle came off the truck
Fantana's Land Cruiser gift to Shatta Wale
The timing of the gesture is deliberate. Shatta Wale turns a year older on Saturday, October 17, 2026, with the celebrations set to culminate at his highly anticipated ShattaFest concert at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Fantana's decision to deliver the car the evening before the big day added an extra layer of drama to the birthday build-up, turning the moment into a spectacle in its own right.
Footage of the delivery, captured by blogger GH Hyper, shows the unmistakable energy of a celebratory occasion, with those on the driveway clearly taken aback by the extravagance of the gift.
The Toyota Land Cruiser Twin Turbo is one of the most coveted luxury SUVs on the market, making it a statement present by any standard.
ShattaFest and birthday celebrations
The car delivery is just one part of what promises to be a landmark birthday for Shatta Wale. ShattaFest at the Accra Sports Stadium is expected to draw large crowds and represents one of the biggest events on Ghana's entertainment calendar this October.
Fantana's gift has firmly set the tone for the celebrations, announcing loudly that those in Shatta Wale's circle are not holding back for his special day.
Watch the Instagram video of the moment Fantana's Toyota Land Cruiser gift was delivered to Shatta Wale's Trasacco home below:
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh