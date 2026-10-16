Fantana delivered a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser Twin Turbo to Shatta Wale's Trasacco mansion on October 16, 2026

The Young, Famous & African star arrived in a black Range Rover before a flatbed truck pulled up carrying the luxury gift

The lavish gesture comes a day before Shatta Wale's birthday, which will be celebrated with his ShattaFest at the Accra Sports Stadium

Fantana has marked Shatta Wale's birthday spectacularly, delivering a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser Twin Turbo to the dancehall king's Trasacco mansion in Accra on Friday, October 16, 2026.

Shatta Wale receives a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser gidt from Fantana ahead of his birthday and ShattaFest. Photo source: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

The Afrobeats singer and Young, Famous & African star arrived at the luxury residential estate in a sleek black unregistered Range Rover, with a flatbed tow truck carrying the gleaming black SUV rolling in shortly behind her.

Those present at the scene could barely contain their excitement as the vehicle came off the truck

Fantana's Land Cruiser gift to Shatta Wale

The timing of the gesture is deliberate. Shatta Wale turns a year older on Saturday, October 17, 2026, with the celebrations set to culminate at his highly anticipated ShattaFest concert at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Fantana's decision to deliver the car the evening before the big day added an extra layer of drama to the birthday build-up, turning the moment into a spectacle in its own right.

Footage of the delivery, captured by blogger GH Hyper, shows the unmistakable energy of a celebratory occasion, with those on the driveway clearly taken aback by the extravagance of the gift.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Twin Turbo is one of the most coveted luxury SUVs on the market, making it a statement present by any standard.

ShattaFest and birthday celebrations

The car delivery is just one part of what promises to be a landmark birthday for Shatta Wale. ShattaFest at the Accra Sports Stadium is expected to draw large crowds and represents one of the biggest events on Ghana's entertainment calendar this October.

Fantana's gift has firmly set the tone for the celebrations, announcing loudly that those in Shatta Wale's circle are not holding back for his special day.

Watch the Instagram video of the moment Fantana's Toyota Land Cruiser gift was delivered to Shatta Wale's Trasacco home below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh