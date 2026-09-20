Ghanaian musician Fantana turned heads with a high-fashion paparazzi photo posted on September 19, 2026

The daughter of minister and MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey stepped out in a pink gingham two-piece set paired with white platform heels

Fantana completed the look with a coveted Hermès Birkin bag, drawing widespread admiration from fans across social media

Ghanaian musician Fantana has set social media ablaze after a paparazzi photo captured her serving a full fashion moment in a coordinated pink gingham two-piece set, white platform heels, and a sought-after Hermès Birkin bag.

The image, credited to The Accra Paparazzi and shared on September 19, 2026, quickly drew attention from fans who could not stop gushing over both her outfit and her modelling energy.

Ghanaian musician Fantana trends with her designer bag and high heels. Photo credit: @fantana.

Source: Instagram

Fantana flaunts curves in daring outfit

The daughter of Ghanaian minister and Member of Parliament Dorcas Affo-Toffey posed with effortless confidence, the structured Birkin bag adding a luxury touch to what was already a polished ensemble.

The pink gingham print gave the look a playful edge, while the white platforms elevated the outfit both literally and stylistically.

Fans were quick to point out that it was not just the clothes doing the work, Fantana's poise and presence in front of the camera had people talking about her modelling instincts as much as her fashion choices.

The Facebook photos are below:

Musician Fantana flaunts $1,500 Christian Louboutin heels

Ghanaian style influencer Fantana caught the attention of fashion lovers with her new Christian Louboutin heels.

The refined Rosalie Alta sandal is distinguished by its thin patent calf leather strap in Bianco white that wraps around the foot.

Enhanced by discreet finishing touches and details, this Maison Christian Louboutin model is set on a 150 mm stiletto heel and front platform.

The Facebook photos are below:

Fan reactions to Fantana's new look

Ghanaians in the comments were particularly struck by how she carried herself, with many praising her unique look and style sensibility. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@Espoir Nobirabo wrote:

"Wow, what a beautiful outfit!"

@Panai Kilanka Taany said:

"Beautiful indeed"

@Mpolokeng A Dikotsi Dikotsi commented:

"My favorite person ❤️🥰"

@Zottor Gabriel added:

"My dream woman. You are very gorgeous"

@Alizain Khan declared:

"Beautiful lady you have very different and unique face cut and figure 😍❤️"

@Dm Mutif posted:

"Awesome"

The Facebook photos are below:

Meet Dorcas Affo-Toffey, Fantana's mom

Ghanaian musician Fantana’s mother is Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey, a Ghanaian politician, entrepreneur and philanthropist. She is the Member of Parliament for the Jomoro Constituency in Ghana’s Western Region and has been involved in public service since entering active politics. JJMA+1

Beyond politics, Affo-Toffey has built a business career spanning Ghana and the United States, with ventures in areas including real estate, beauty and childcare.

She spent many years in Atlanta before returning to Ghana to expand her business interests.

She is also known for her close relationship with Fantana, whose real name is Francine Nyanko Koffi.

Fantana has publicly described her mother as a major source of support and has said that Affo-Toffey has also played a role in managing her career.

Affo-Toffey is married to Joseph Lawrence Ashun and has two daughters, including Fantana.

The Instagram photos are below:

Musician Fantana flaunts new watch

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Young, Famous & African star Fantana and her $100,000 Bvlgari Serpenti watch.

The Ghanaian musician and actress wore the luxury timepiece to Medikal’s concert at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Fantana has continued to attract attention for her high-end fashion choices and designer accessories.

Her appearances in bold outfits, Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery and a Christian Dior bag have sparked reactions from social media users.

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Source: YEN.com.gh