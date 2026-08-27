American actress La La Anthony shared glimpses of her recent trip to Ghana on Instagram, captioning one post "From Ghana, with love"

Her visit came days after US supermodel Ashley Graham also praised Ghana following Bozoma Saint John's star-studded wedding in Accra

It remained unclear whether Anthony was in the country for the wedding or on a separate visit of her own

American actress and television personality La La Anthony has shared photos from her recent visit to Ghana.

Popular US Actress La La Anthony Shares Best Moments in Ghana as Celebrities Praise Country

Source: UGC

The star, known for her roles in "Power" and "Think Like a Man," documented moments from her Ghana trip as she took in the sights and enjoyed her time in the country.

La La Anthony's visit comes after US model Ashley Graham also shared glimpses of Ghana on Instagram.

Graham travelled to Accra for Bozoma Saint John's traditional wedding to her longtime partner, Keely Watson, held at the residence of former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The multiple award-winning model thanked the couple for bringing her to the country to celebrate, sharing photos from the trip on her verified Instagram account.

She also described Ghana as a beautiful country, joining the growing list of international stars showering praise on the destination.

Her post added to a wave of glowing reactions from international celebrities who attended the ceremony.

La La Anthony shares glimpses of her Ghana trip

Anthony took to Instagram to share her own moments from the country, posting a series of photos alongside a caption that read: "From Ghana, with love❤️🇬🇭"

The full post is below.

In a separate post, the actress shared more snapshots with the caption: "Just me minding my business in Ghana 🇬🇭✨"

The full post is below.

It remains unconfirmed whether Anthony was in Ghana for Bozoma Saint John's wedding or travelled to the country separately. She has not addressed the purpose of her trip in either post.

Star-studded guest list at Boz's wedding

Bozoma Saint John's wedding drew nearly 1,000 guests, including about 250 who travelled in from the US and UK for the occasion.

Other notable attendees included Emmanuel Acho, Elaine Welteroth, Quad Webb, Yandy Smith, and Yaya DaCosta.

Several of Ashley Graham's fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates were also present, among them Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and Kathy Hilton.

The wedding festivities began with a welcome reception at Eve by Boz headquarters before the main traditional ceremony took place.

Bozoma Saint John's kente gown moment goes viral

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Bozoma Saint John set social media abuzz after footage of her wedding reception look circulated online.

The former Uber and Netflix executive wore a custom-made, backless kente gown for the occasion, drawing widespread admiration from fans for the way she embraced her Ghanaian heritage.

Many commenters compared her regal look to the late former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, while others praised her for staying rooted in her culture despite her international profile.

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Source: YEN.com.gh