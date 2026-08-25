Popular US supermodel Ashley Graham has shared glimpses of Ghana after travelling to Accra for Bozoma Saint John's wedding

Graham was among hundreds of guests who attended the traditional ceremony held at former President Nana Akufo-Addo's Accra residence

The model expressed her appreciation for Ghana on Instagram, thanking Bozoma Saint John for bringing her to the country to celebrate

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Multiple award-winning American model Ashley Graham has fallen in love with Ghana after attending a star-studded wedding in the country, sharing glimpses of her trip on Instagram.

Award-winning model Ashley Graham shares glimpses of Ghana after attending Bozoma Saint John's wedding. Image credit: Ashley Graham.

Source: UGC

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Bozoma "Boz" Saint John married her longtime partner, Keely Watson, in a traditional Ghanaian wedding on Friday, August 21, 2026, at the Accra residence of former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The ceremony, rooted in Akan tradition, brought together nearly 1,000 guests, including around 250 who travelled in from the US and UK for the occasion.

Saint John, who was born to Ghanaian parents and became a Ghanaian citizen in 2022, has spoken about the deep personal significance the country holds for her.

The Ghana ceremony marks the first of two wedding celebrations for the couple, with a second event planned for Los Angeles in November.

Ashley Graham was among the hundreds who made the trip to Accra for the occasion.

Ashley Graham shares glimpses of Ghana trip

Sharing photos from the trip on her verified Instagram account, Graham expressed her gratitude for the experience, writing:

"@badassboz we are so happy for you and @keelywatson ♥️ thank you for bringing us to this beautiful country to celebrate you!!"

The Instagram post showing Ashley Graham's glimpses of Ghana is below.

Star-studded guest list at Boz's wedding

Graham's post added to the wave of international attention the wedding received, with other notable attendees including Emmanuel Acho, Elaine Welteroth, Quad Webb, Yandy Smith, Yaya DaCosta, and several of Graham's fellow RHOBH castmates, including Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and Kathy Hilton.

The wedding festivities began with a welcome reception at Eve by Boz headquarters, followed by additional pre-wedding events the day before the main ceremony.

Invitations for the occasion, created by Minted, drew on Kente cloth colours, Ghana's national flower, and Adinkra symbols to set the cultural tone for guests ahead of their arrival.

Graham's own presence at the wedding carries added weight given her standing in the fashion industry.

Over her extensive modelling and body positivity activism career, she has received the Icon Award at the ELLE Style Awards in 2026, the Women Making History Award in 2023, and the Women Empowerment Award from the United Nations' Women for Peace Association in 2019, the first time that particular award was presented.

She has also been named International Female Model of the Year by GQ and Fashion Force of the Year by The Daily Front Row, alongside inclusion on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list, Glamour's Woman of the Year, and Time's 100 Most Influential People.

Tiwa Savage steals spotlight at Boz's wedding

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage stole the spotlight at Bozoma Saint John's wedding, captivating guests with her dance moves when the DJ played her hit song "All Over."

Dressed in a striking red kente outfit, she moved with an effortless confidence that held the room's attention, leaving many guests grinning as she embraced the celebratory moment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh