Nigerian gospel artist Neeja went viral after a romantic video of him with Ghanaian dancer Afronita surfaced online

The video sparked curiosity among fans who linked him to Afronita's fiancé after she announced her engagement

Neeja, whose real name is Fafowora Oluwagbeminija Joshua, is signed to Moses Bliss's Spotlite Nation gospel label

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Nigerian gospel musician Neeja has attracted attention from Ghanaians following a romantic video of him with popular Ghanaian dancer Afronita, days after she announced her engagement.

Meet Neeja, the alleged pertner of the Ghanaian dancer Afronita. Image credit: Neeja, Afronita

Source: Facebook

His appearance in the video with Afronita has generated curiosity among fans, particularly after the dancer recently announced that she was engaged and preparing to get married.

Although Afronita has not publicly identified her fiancé, Neeja has emerged as the man many social media users are linking to the dancer following the circulating romantic footage.

Who is Neeja?

Neeja, whose real name is Fafowora Oluwagbeminija Joshua, is a Nigerian singer and music minister known for his music and viral song covers on social media.

Neeja was born on June 15, 2002, and hails from Osun State in southwestern Nigeria.

He reportedly grew up in a Christian family, where he developed an interest in music from an early age.

He attended St. John's Anglican Primary School before proceeding to Osun State College of Education in Ilesa, where he studied Music Education. He reportedly graduated in 2022 with a National Certificate in Education.

His passion for gospel music reportedly started when he became a member of his local church choir, where he developed his vocal abilities and musical skills.

How Neeja became famous

Neeja gained recognition through gospel song covers he shared on social media, particularly TikTok.

His covers of popular gospel songs attracted considerable attention, helping him build an audience among gospel music lovers.

Some of the songs he covered include 'Joy in Chaos' by Moses Bliss, 'Hosanna' by Steve Crown and 'Bukole Owo Oluwa' by Tope Alabi.

His growing popularity eventually opened doors for him in the Nigerian music industry.

According to his published biography, he also participated in MTN Project Fame West Africa in 2020, where he reportedly emerged as a finalist. He later auditioned for The Voice Nigeria in 2021.

Neeja's record label and music career

In July 2023, Neeja joined Spotlite Nation, a record label owned by Nigerian gospel musician Moses Bliss.

His signing marked an important step in his professional music career, giving him an opportunity to work alongside other gospel musicians under the label.

Some of his music releases include 'Alone', 'Amen', 'My Story', and 'Darling Jesus'. He has also collaborated with other musicians on gospel projects.

Moses Bliss under scrutiny over video with wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Do2dtun’s criticism of Moses Bliss’s romantic video with his wife, Marie, amid unverified divorce rumours. The OAP argued that the post could reinforce speculation rather than quiet it.

The couple, who married in 2024 and have a child, have not addressed the latest claims. Their video drew contrasting reactions, with some fans seeing it as reassurance and others questioning its timing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh