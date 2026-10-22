Ghanaian actor Kwame Dzokoto, known for his role as Judge Koboo in Efiewura, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2026

Dzokoto contested the Tarkwa-Nsuaem parliamentary seat on the NDC ticket during the 2016 general elections

In September 2026, he revealed he had failed to secure a DCE appointment because he lacked influential party backing

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Kwame Dzokoto, the Ghanaian actor and media personality best remembered for playing Judge Koboo in the beloved television series *Efiewura*, died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

Ghanaian actor Kwame Dzokoto's political dreams resurface after his tragic death. Image credit: Kwame Dzokoto

Source: Facebook

In the wake of his passing, a lesser-known chapter of his public life has drawn renewed attention: his persistent but ultimately unsuccessful pursuit of political office in Tarkwa-Nsuaem.

Kwame Dzokoto's political journey saw him contest the Tarkwa-Nsuaem parliamentary seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2016 general elections. However, he lost to the New Patriotic Party’s George Mireku Duker.

Kwame Dzokoto’s parliamentary ambition

Before the 2016 elections, Dzokoto explained that his decision to enter politics was motivated by his desire to contribute to development in the constituency.

In an interview, he said he wanted to use his influence to attract development projects and improve living conditions in the area.

He also believed that becoming a Member of Parliament would give him the opportunity to advocate for the creative arts industry and address concerns affecting people in showbiz.

Despite his defeat, the actor did not abandon his interest in public service. His political ambitions continued beyond the parliamentary contest as he sought another opportunity to serve his community.

Kwame Dzokoto's unsuccessful DCE appointment bid

In September 2026, Dzokoto opened up about his unsuccessful attempt to become the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem during an interview with broadcaster Blakk Rasta.

He explained that his interest in the position stemmed from his desire to demonstrate his commitment to the development of his hometown.

According to reports of the interview, Dzokoto said he completed the interview process and believed he had met the academic and professional requirements for the position.

However, he claimed that he was unsuccessful because he did not have influential party figures to support his appointment.

“After we had finished everything, I had nobody to push my agenda,” he said.

Following news of his reported death, his political journey has become another part of his public life attracting attention, particularly his unsuccessful attempts to represent and serve the people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem.

The TikTok video of Kwame Dzokoto speaking about his failed DCE bid is below.

Kwame Dzokoto last public appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kwame Dzokoto’s last public appearance before his unexpected death on October 22, 2026. The veteran actor was seen at a film launch in Accra in September.

Footage from the event had prompted fans to question his health, leading Dzokoto to publicly deny reports that he was critically ill. His final appearance has since resurfaced as fans look back on his life and career.

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Source: YEN.com.gh