The Office of President-Elect John Dramani Mahama has dismissed speculation about purported appointment lists circulating.

This follows the viral spread of alleged lists of appointees attributed to the President-Elect.

In a statement signed by Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to the President-Elect, the Office categorically described these lists as “false and unauthorised.”

The statement further clarified that no official appointments or nominations have been made and urged the public to disregard such reports.

It stressed the importance of relying exclusively on verified communications from the Office of the President-Elect for accurate information.

“We urge all to refrain from spreading unverified information and to rely on official communications from our office,” part of the statement read.

Source: YEN.com.gh