A social media post showing Efiewura actor Kwame Dzokoto celebrating his master's degree from the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College resurfaced after his death

Dzokoto graduated with a Master of Science in Defence and International Politics in August 2025, crediting businessman Ibrahim Mahama for supporting his studies

The actor revealed that a radio discussion about the Russia-Ukraine conflict by Professor Vladimir Antwi-Danso inspired him to pursue the postgraduate degree

A social media post in which Ghanaian actor and media personality Seth Kwame Dzokoto celebrated earning a master’s degree from the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College has resurfaced following reports of his unexpected death on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

Kwame Dzokoto’s graduation celebration at Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College resurfaces after his death. Image credit: Kwame Dzokoto

Source: Facebook

The popular 'Efiewura' actor graduated with a Master of Science degree in Defence and International Politics in August 2025, marking a significant milestone in his academic journey beyond the entertainment industry.

Kwame Dzokoto announced the achievement on social media, sharing his excitement and expressing gratitude to God and businessman Ibrahim Mahama for supporting his educational journey.

Kwame Dzokoto’s graduation celebration

The actor was among the graduates of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College who completed their postgraduate studies that year.

The graduation ceremony took place on Friday, August 22, 2025, at the college in Teshie, Accra.

In his post celebrating the accomplishment, Dzokoto reflected on the sacrifices involved in achieving his academic goal and acknowledged the people who had supported him.

“It will always take a lot of sacrifice for his grace to manifest in success. I can't forget you, Chief Ibrahim Mahama... for everything. I have nothing to say but ask for strength in health for you. Be blessed for dreaming in others' dreams. It was crowned today @GAFCSC.” he wrote, before expressing gratitude to Ibrahim Mahama for his support.

The achievement drew congratulatory messages from social media users, some of whom also expressed surprise at the actor’s academic accomplishment.

What inspired Dzokoto's interest in international politics?

Dzokoto explained that his decision to pursue further studies in geopolitics and international affairs was inspired by listening to Professor Vladimir Antwi-Danso discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict on GBC Radio’s 'Behind the News' programme.

He said the professor’s explanation of geopolitics and the interests that influence the decisions of nations challenged his initial understanding of international affairs and encouraged him to study the subject more deeply.

His academic pursuit demonstrated an interest in issues beyond acting, comedy and television presentation.

Dzokoto was widely known for playing Judge Koboo in the long-running television series 'Efiewura' and for hosting TV3’s food programme 'Edziban'. He also ventured into politics, contesting the Tarkwa-Nsuaem parliamentary seat on the National Democratic Congress ticket in 2016.

Following reports of his death, his graduation celebration has drawn renewed attention to an important achievement in his life.

The X post of Kwame Dzokoto celebrating his achievement is below.

Kwame Dzokoto's last public appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kwame Dzokoto’s final public appearance, which resurfaced after the veteran actor’s unexpected death on October 22, 2026.

Footage from the September film launch had already prompted concern among fans, leading Dzokoto to publicly reject claims that he was critically ill.

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Source: YEN.com.gh