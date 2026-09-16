Veteran Nigerian actor Olu Jacobs passed away on September 16, 2026, at the age of 84

His son Olusoji Jacobs announced the death on Instagram, asking bloggers and influencers to respect the family's privacy

Tributes have poured in from across the Nigerian entertainment industry, honouring Jacobs as a giant of Nollywood

Veteran Nigerian actor Olu Jacobs has died at the age of 84.

Legendary Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs passes away at 84, leaving celebrities and fans in mourning. Photo source: @_olujacobs

Source: Instagram

His son, Olusoji Jacobs, confirmed the news on Instagram on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, in a post that described the elder Jacobs as "The Lion of Lufodo."

Born Oludotun Baiyewun Jacobs on July 11, 1942, the celebrated Nollywood icon leaves behind a legacy that spanned decades of film, television, and theatre.

Olu Jacobs was awarded the Member of the Federal Republic (MFR) honour in recognition of his contribution to Nigerian arts and culture.

Olusoji Jacobs announces his father's passing

In the Instagram announcement, Olusoji expressed gratitude for his father's life while calling on the public to give the family space to grieve.

"It is with gratitude to God for a life well lived and fought that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather and uncle," he wrote.

Olu Jacobs' son also appealed directly to bloggers and social media influencers to respect the family's privacy during this difficult period.

Prominent Nigerian broadcast station TVC News also confirmed the passing, reporting the news as breaking on the same day the family went public.

The Instagram post announcing the demise of legendary Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs is below:

Tributes pour in for Olu Jacobs

Word of his death spread quickly across social media, drawing an outpouring of grief from fans, colleagues, and fellow entertainers.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Comedian @brodashaggi wrote:

"May his soul find eternal rest at the right hand of God, and may his memory live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. 🕊️🤍"

@chisom_steve said:

"Thank you for the joy you brought to us and for your contribution to the entertainment industry. We love and appreciate you, sir🫡❤️. Farewell and say me hi to my father if you ever meet him🥹❤️🙏🏻."

@officialegoboyo added:

"Rest in peace darling Uncle Olu.. you are a giant that will be so missed. We have all lost a beloved uncle, a gentleman and an icon. My darling Sis J. Praying for comfort over the whole family. Soji, Pami pele 💕💕."

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Source: YEN.com.gh