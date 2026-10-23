Ghanaian media personality Kwadwo Dickson reacted emotionally to the death of actor and comedian Kwame Dzokoto

Dickson described Dzokoto as his own brother and paid tribute to his lasting impact on Ghana's creative industry

Kwame Dzokoto was widely known and celebrated for his role in the popular Ghanaian television series Efiewura

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Ghanaian media personality Kwadwo Dickson has spoken out following the death of veteran actor and politician Kwame Dzokoto, sharing heartfelt words of tribute for the man he called a brother.

Kwadwo Dickson breaks his silence on Kwame Dzokoto's death as he pays tribute to the late actor. Image credit: Kwadwo Dickson, UGC, Kwame Dzokoto

Source: Facebook

In a video posted on Thursday, October 22, 2026, Dickson reflected on the sudden loss, describing the day as one without a single piece of good news.

He was visibly emotional as he spoke about a colleague whose work had touched many lives across Ghana's entertainment landscape.

"I didn't hear any good news today. My own brother Kwame Dzokoto of Efiewura is gone. What is in this earth? Everyone will one day leave—my condolences to the family. The creative industry has lost a legend. Demirifa due wati, may your soul rest in peace," Dickson said.

Kwame Dzokoto's legacy in Ghana's creative industry

Kwame Dzokoto earned his place in Ghanaian popular culture largely through his memorable role in the beloved television series 'Efiewura', a programme that resonated with audiences for its humour and storytelling.

His talent as an actor and comedian made him a recognisable figure for generations of viewers.

Beyond the screen, Dzokoto also worked as a broadcaster and was known for his engagement in politics, building a profile that extended well beyond the entertainment world.

His passing has left a visible void among those who worked alongside him and the audiences who followed his career over the years.

Dickson's tribute joins a wave of mourning

By speaking publicly about his grief, Kwadwo Dickson added his voice to the chorus of condolences pouring in from within and outside the creative industry.

His tribute underscored just how significant Dzokoto's contribution was to Ghanaian entertainment, with the media personality's description of him as a "legend" capturing a sentiment shared by many.

Dickson closed his remarks with a prayer for the late actor's soul to rest in peace and extended his sympathies to the bereaved family during what he acknowledged as a deeply difficult time.

YEN.com.gh extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of Kwame Dzokoto.

The Instagram video of Kwadwo Dickson mourning Kwame Dzokoto is below.

NDC observes minute of silence for Dzokoto

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the NDC’s tribute to late actor, comedian and politician Kwame Dzokoto, who died at age 51.

Party General Secretary Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey led members in observing a minute of silence at the party’s headquarters.

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Source: YEN.com.gh