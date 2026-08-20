Celebrated media personality Kwadwo Dickson has spoken publicly about his reaction to reports of Kessben's death

Dickson revealed he initially questioned the reports and made personal inquiries before accepting the news as true

The presenter joined a wave of public figures paying tribute to the late Ghanaian business mogul Stephen Kwabena Boateng

Media personality Kwadwo Dickson has publicly addressed the death of Ghanaian business mogul Stephen Kwabena Boateng, widely known as Kessben, disclosing that he struggled to accept the news when it first emerged.

Kwadwo Dickson breaks his silence on Kessben's death, confirming the businessman's passing. Image credit: Kwadwo Dickson, Kessben FM

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a video shared on social media on August 20, 2026, Kwadwo Dickson disclosed that the reports initially struck him as unbelievable.

Rather than accept what was circulating online, he said he chose to verify the information himself by reaching out to confirm the truth of the matter.

Kwadwo Dickson investigates Kessben's death news

The presenter described his state of mind as one of shock, adding that he had hoped his inquiries would prove the reports to be false.

However, his investigation ultimately left him with no room for doubt.

"Damirifa due," Dickson said.

Offering a brief but heartfelt tribute to the late businessman using the traditional Akan expression of condolence.

His comments captured the disbelief that has been widespread among Ghanaians since news of Kessben's passing broke, with many taking to social media to share memories and express their grief.

Kessben's legacy in business and media

Kessben built a considerable legacy across Ghana's business and media landscape.

Through multiple entrepreneurial ventures, he earned recognition as a prominent figure in commerce, while his involvement in broadcasting made his name familiar to a broad cross-section of the public.

Beyond business, he was known for philanthropic work directed at supporting individuals and communities in need, adding a dimension of social commitment to his public profile.

Dickson's reaction has contributed to the growing number of tributes from public personalities, business associates and members of the public who have offered their condolences to Kessben's family in the days since his passing.

The Instagram video of Kwadwo Dickson is below.

Kessben's donation hours before death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the recent donation made by Kessben Outreach Foundation to Kumasi Central Prisons, just hours before reports emerged regarding the death of CEO Lawyer Stephen Kwabena Kesse.

This act of philanthropy underscores Kesse's commitment to supporting vulnerable communities, adding profound significance to his final gesture amidst the uncertainty surrounding his reported passing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh